Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagelonghorn drawingjohan thomas lundbyebull illustrationlonghorncow bellvintage bull illustrationillustration longhorn cattleRoman bull with a bell around its neck, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 892 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3515 x 2614 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView licenseThree studies of the head of a Roman bullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794504/three-studies-the-head-roman-bullFree Image from public domain licenseHighland cow domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661212/highland-cow-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo studies of a Roman bullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745225/two-studies-roman-bullFree Image from public domain licenseBull market, price increase, stock market editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790056/bull-market-price-increase-stock-market-editable-designView licenseA Drove of Oxen in the Roman Campagnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725774/drove-oxen-the-roman-campagnaFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255708/png-animal-black-collage-elementView licenseStudy of head of wooden ox and of a standing campagnolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794560/study-head-wooden-and-standing-campagnoleFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661550/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStudy of ox head and recumbent ox, three studies of wooden donkey and coachman and cart by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921701/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseCattle running domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661542/cattle-running-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding red-spotted bull, facing left, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922219/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBull market, down stock graph editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790054/bull-market-down-stock-graph-editable-designView licenseTwo cows in an open field by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922153/two-cows-open-field-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife tour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875152/wildlife-tour-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy of Ox and two studies of goat heads and one of a lying goathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794805/study-and-two-studies-goat-heads-and-one-lying-goatFree Image from public domain licenseBull market, rise investment trend editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542800/bull-market-rise-investment-trend-editable-designView licenseStanding bullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794249/standing-bullFree Image from public domain licenseBull market, financial trend editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542579/bull-market-financial-trend-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.TVtwo cow's heads, below a sable.Center to right a standing bull, below studies of its legs by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924437/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036204/cattle-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseCattle studies.TVthe bull Count Geert by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924447/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFresh dairy Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13903041/fresh-dairy-facebook-post-templateView licenseTwo studies of a goat and a study of a donkey foalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794470/two-studies-goat-and-study-donkey-foalFree Image from public domain licenseFresh dairy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14457453/fresh-dairy-instagram-post-templateView licenseAngel seen from the back - after Fra Angelicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794402/angel-seen-from-the-back-after-fra-angelicoFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView licenseA donkey, plagued by flieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758259/donkey-plagued-fliesFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView licenseAn Italian farmer with his son, sitting on a donkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721747/italian-farmer-with-his-son-sitting-donkeyFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661103/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Above studies of cows, in the middle 4 studies of milkmaids seen from the backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794792/image-cow-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662460/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cow heads, bull calves and their heads by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife conservation day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875039/wildlife-conservation-day-facebook-post-templateView licensePartially dried riverbed with bridge, at top two pen studies of a girl seen from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923508/image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617227/cartoon-soccer-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseStanding bull in his stall by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924494/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCow poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765397/cow-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe hen and the cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753675/the-hen-and-the-cowFree Image from public domain license