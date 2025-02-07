rawpixel
Four studies of Italian women, one with a child by her hand, as well as a study of a child and a study of a street sweeper…
Editable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion design
Four figure studies.Standing woman and standing bocce player, a bocce player throwing and little girl with a basket on her…
Comic event blog banner template
Italian woman with her child on her arm and its cradle on her head.T.h.study of her headgear
Fashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wear
T.h study of a two-wheeled cart and t.v.study of an Italian lying on a cart
Men's hoodie mockup, editable product design
Study of ox head and recumbent ox, three studies of wooden donkey and coachman and cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Instrumental music blog banner template
A gray moldy horse is being groomed in Via Margutta by Johan Thomas Lundbye
New collection poster template, editable text and design
Italian woman with a bucket on her head and a ticking boy by her hand.
Children's book poster template
Boy sitting on donkey and Italian standing with arms crossed
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
Two studies of a Roman bull
New collection blog banner template, editable text
Two studies of an Italian woman leading a small child in a harness
Hoodie editable mockup, casual wear
Italian woman with a basket on her head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Fashion magazine Instagram post template
Study of a dandelion plant and Italian hailed in its mantle
Fashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wear
Two studies of a goat and a study of a donkey foal
Men's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable design
Study of Ox and two studies of goat heads and one of a lying goat
Businessman running to work illustration
Italian woman with her nursing child, at top pencil study of - presumably - horse leg by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Street hoodie editable mockup, fashion design
Three studies of the head of a Roman bull
Editable women's blouse mockup fashion design
Study of recumbent goats and of Italian woman on donkey seen from behind
Fashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wear
Partially dried riverbed with bridge, at top two pen studies of a girl seen from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Hoodie editable mockup, casual wear
Roman bull with a bell around its neck, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Fashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wear
Study of head of wooden ox and of a standing campagnole
Kids book poster template
Riding campagnole by Johan Thomas Lundbye
