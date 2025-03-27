Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imageeckersbergchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergqueen maryship paintingship cat vintage paintingc.w. eckersbergpublic domain paintingnavyThe 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 840 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1120 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarThriller book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14678311/thriller-book-cover-templateView licenseThe Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920521/the-carnival-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640039/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCargo shipping blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443825/cargo-shipping-blog-banner-templateView licenseTwo warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMarine insurance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443850/marine-insurance-blog-banner-templateView licenseA lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseTwo Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640053/say-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePet hotel Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873975/pet-hotel-facebook-cover-templateView licenseA Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePet grooming blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874287/pet-grooming-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122669/editable-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122750/famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923461/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923356/image-art-vintage-fireFree Image from public domain licensePet delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828838/pet-delivery-poster-templateView licenseA frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921397/frigate-seen-from-the-stern-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licensePirate party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994024/pirate-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920768/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseAn American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923459/american-ship-lancing-jib-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseA Danish liner sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923257/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseShip crew Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994025/ship-crew-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA French canon brig cruising close under water by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923346/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA ship turning, and a gale with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923351/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHoly communion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952117/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA ship clearing the land, and a brig, which, drifting at anchor, was wrecked on a blind rock by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923341/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license