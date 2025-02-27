Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageharald giersinggiersingpaintingpeople oilmodern artfacepersonartA Lady's Dressing by Harald GiersingOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1172 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1563 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseLady with red shawl.Anna Giersing, the artist's sister by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922510/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829752/png-1935-art-artworkView licenseStudy of a half-dressed girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801548/study-half-dressed-girlFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseA gentleman in fur (the artist's father)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801486/gentleman-fur-the-artists-fatherFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseModel figure in interior by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920787/model-figure-interior-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Judgment of Paris by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920601/the-judgment-paris-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseThe painter Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801448/the-painter-karl-isaksonFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseThe painter Sigurd Swanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801538/the-painter-sigurd-swaneFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThe painter Ernst Goldschmidt reading by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924901/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of the artist's fatherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802230/portrait-the-artists-fatherFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802246/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseWashing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828583/png-1934-art-artworkView licenseReading ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801590/reading-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseTwo ladies by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922906/two-ladies-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licenseLady in green blousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801394/lady-green-blouseFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseThe cemetery in Svanninge by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922453/the-cemetery-svanninge-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830484/png-1932-art-artworkView licenseYoung girl with sewing clotheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802190/young-girl-with-sewing-clothesFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseMandolin player by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922992/mandolin-player-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseFrom Amalfi by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923728/from-amalfi-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseEye test Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775722/eye-test-facebook-post-templateView licenseUnknown by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920615/unknown-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseThe cemetery in Svanninge (1920), by Harald Giersing. Original public domain image from State Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9414368/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseLandscape after sunset by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923220/landscape-after-sunset-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license