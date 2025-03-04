Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagevenusvenus figurinesstatuevenus statuepeople crouchingplasterplaster statuesculpture headCrouching VenusOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 3200 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarClassic brand Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779666/classic-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrouching Venushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726807/crouching-venusFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseVenushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775777/venusFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549891/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVenus, Venere Italicahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777346/venus-venere-italicaFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11031891/greek-goddess-statue-editable-mockupView licenseEros from Centocellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923864/eros-from-centocelleFree Image from public domain licenseRacism sexism hope Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14214742/racism-sexism-hope-instagram-post-templateView licenseGaul kills his wife and himself, Paetus and Arriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922391/gaul-kills-his-wife-and-himself-paetus-and-arriaFree Image from public domain licenseBaby angel flowers fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665070/baby-angel-flowers-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCrouched, seated boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728520/crouched-seated-boyFree Image from public domain licenseBaby angel flowers fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672567/baby-angel-flowers-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding nude young man with bent left arm, the Spear-bearer or Doryphoroshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922028/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseVenus de' Medicihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746016/venus-de-mediciFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435251/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseStanding nude man, Omphalos Apollonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778505/standing-nude-man-omphalos-apollonFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625817/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding nude man, Germanicus, Octavian?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777550/standing-nude-man-germanicus-octavianFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549892/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVenus of Milo, reduced versionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775078/venus-milo-reduced-versionFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622645/art-culture-magazine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVenus, Venere Italicahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747514/venus-venere-italicaFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549890/art-culture-magazine-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAphrodite, the Capitoline Venushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777926/aphrodite-the-capitoline-venusFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHelmeted nude fighting v. with outstretched v. leg.On profiled plinthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775677/helmeted-nude-fighting-with-outstretched-legon-profiled-plinthFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Venus statue, social media collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124085/editable-venus-statue-social-media-collage-artView licenseVenus of Knidos (variant), Aphrodite Braschihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777931/venus-knidos-variant-aphrodite-braschiFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486200/art-painting-magazine-poster-templateView licenseFisherman, nude, standing leaning against wooden support at right sidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774865/fisherman-nude-standing-leaning-against-wooden-support-right-sideFree Image from public domain licenseSweet sixteen invite poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486201/sweet-sixteen-invite-poster-templateView licenseStanding, nude young man, Tiber Apollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777531/standing-nude-young-man-tiber-apolloFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseNude, seated boy, Thorn Extractor Castellanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774766/nude-seated-boy-thorn-extractor-castellaniFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140354/songkran-festival-poster-templateView licenseStanding nude Apollo resting on right leghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775593/standing-nude-apollo-resting-right-legFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView licenseStanding nude young man, Diadoumenos.The quiver on the tree trunk shows that he is Apollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777395/photo-image-tree-face-personFree Image from public domain license