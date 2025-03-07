Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit ImagewoodcutdeatharthousebuildingvintagehutnatureVignette with a houseOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 634 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 845 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002820/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseA vicaragehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813933/vicarageFree Image from public domain licenseRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002816/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseView of a fjord town.In the foreground a large stone by Waldemar Bøhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924631/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHouse by the sea, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12421598/house-the-sea-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseSinging Thrushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744602/singing-thrushFree Image from public domain licenseRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002871/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseErasmus Montanus and Per Degnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813505/erasmus-montanus-and-per-degnFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461248/virtual-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo men tend grain in a sow at winter timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813308/two-men-tend-grain-sow-winter-timeFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574495/real-estate-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseIllustration for Drachmann's poem "November"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744771/illustration-for-drachmanns-poem-novemberFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535712/real-estate-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseIllustration from J.Th.Lundbye's picture roll for H.E.Freund's childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744865/illustration-from-jthlundbyes-picture-roll-for-hefreunds-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseBeach resort Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518785/beach-resort-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA market town streethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744352/market-town-streetFree Image from public domain licenseDoor to death background, horror designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8519334/door-death-background-horror-designView licenseIllustration for adventurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744518/illustration-for-adventureFree Image from public domain licenseCabin homes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909285/cabin-homes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Good Samaritanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813453/the-good-samaritanFree Image from public domain licenseResort voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267959/resort-voucher-templateView licenseLandscape with lakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744545/landscape-with-lakeFree Image from public domain licenseLake house flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331545/lake-house-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseViking fleetshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744691/viking-fleetsFree Image from public domain licenseDoor to death background, horror designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8519025/door-death-background-horror-designView licenseGoblins carry a dead mole on a stretcher by Waldemar Bøhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923753/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLake house Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331557/lake-house-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration for adventure by Waldemar Bøhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920978/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseResort voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14331629/resort-voucher-templateView licenseHelsingør parsonagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740578/helsingor-parsonageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062431/editable-brush-stroke-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe mousetraphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740372/the-mousetrapFree Image from public domain licenseDoor to death iPhone wallpaper, horror designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513114/door-death-iphone-wallpaper-horror-designView licenseHelsingør parsonagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740423/helsingor-parsonageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060341/famous-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKoldinghus' ruinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744145/koldinghus-ruinsFree Image from public domain licenseHorror book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825976/horror-book-poster-templateView licenseKrostue.Illustration for H.C.Andersen, "What fatter does is always right"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744850/krostueillustration-for-hcandersen-what-fatter-does-always-rightFree Image from public domain licenseSummer photo contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461152/summer-photo-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseForest landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744084/forest-landscapeFree Image from public domain license