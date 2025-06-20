Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagedesert paintingdesertvintage paintingsvintage landscapefrederikpublic domain oil paintingfrederik vermehrenUnknown by Frederik VermehrenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 959 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3187 x 2546 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOil patch desert poster template, petrol crisis concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426441/imageView licenseThomasine Ludvigne Vermehren, née Grüner, the artist's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802060/thomasine-ludvigne-vermehren-nee-gruner-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseOil patch desert flyer template, petrol crisis concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426422/imageView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802258/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774929/vacation-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Frederik V in armourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802446/portrait-frederik-armourFree Image from public domain licenseSci-fi book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseUnknown by Johan Mandelberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924825/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseOil path background, mountains border illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419590/imageView licensePortrait of Frederik V in anointing robes by C. G. Pilohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924745/portrait-frederik-anointing-robesFree Image from public domain licenseOil patch Twitter post template, desert landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426445/imageView licenseThe village tailorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802141/the-village-tailorFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001482/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnknown by Wilhelm Xylanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922895/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseNature holiday Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774899/nature-holiday-facebook-post-templateView licenseUnknown by Sophus Schackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922997/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseNFT artworks ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710216/nft-artworks-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803420/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseOil patch Instagram story template, desert landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426384/imageView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803577/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686870/buddhism-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801022/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseOil patch Instagram post template, desert landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421944/imageView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805893/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803490/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's nature background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060171/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807653/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802407/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800383/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060173/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803573/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802326/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's landscape desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067395/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803403/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFamous life quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686841/famous-life-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804999/unknownFree Image from public domain license