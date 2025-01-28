Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageherafacepersonartvintagemarblepublic domainstatueAncient marble sculpture headOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 547 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 729 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseAncient marble sculpture headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923959/womanFree Image from public domain licenseGreek line art poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563194/greek-line-art-poster-template-editable-designView licenseAphrodite Binding Her Hair (Diadumene) (2nd century (Roman Imperial)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134307/aphrodite-binding-her-hair-diadumene-2nd-century-roman-imperial-greekFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHead of Serapis (2nd century (Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133182/head-serapis-2nd-century-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549891/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAncient Greek marble sculpture headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923949/womanFree Image from public domain licenseGreek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963493/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Satyr (2nd century) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152412/head-satyr-2nd-century-romanFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseBust of Alexander the Great (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152390/bust-alexander-the-great-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832390/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Man (180-192 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152462/portrait-man-180-192-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18433118/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseFemale Votive Head (4th century BCE (Classical-early Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133779/female-votive-head-4th-century-bce-classical-early-hellenistic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseFemale Greek statue remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087898/female-greek-statue-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Livia (37-31 BCE (Late Republican)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152104/portrait-livia-37-31-bce-late-republican-romanFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072081/art-exhibition-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseHead of a Young Satyr (late 1st century) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152343/head-young-satyr-late-1st-century-romanFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072079/art-exhibition-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseHead of Eros (ca. 350 BCE (Classical)) by Roman and After Lysipposhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133803/head-eros-ca-350-bce-classical-roman-and-after-lysipposFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic logo template, editable feminine designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8560984/aesthetic-logo-template-editable-feminine-designView licenseHead of a Young Satyr (2nd century (Roman Imperial)) by Roman and After Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134314/head-young-satyr-2nd-century-roman-imperial-roman-and-after-greekFree Image from public domain licenseLive streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseNaples: National Museum, Plato, bronze bust (Herculaneum, 1759), No. 5274, ca. 1880 – 1890 by giacomo brogihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983540/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735299/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding Buddha (7th-8th century (Dvaravati)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152779/standing-buddha-7th-8th-century-dvaravati-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311596/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseRe-Carved Colossal Head of Hercules (2nd century, reworked 14th century (Medieval)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147229/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView licenseHead Fragment of a Soldier (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134319/head-fragment-soldier-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240340/art-culture-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHead from the Tympanum of a Portal (14th century (Medieval)) by Guillaume de Nourichehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147753/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240339/art-culture-tour-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHead of a Maiden (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134023/head-maiden-3rd-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622645/art-culture-magazine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDraped Woman (late 4th-mid 2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133954/draped-woman-late-4th-mid-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625817/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStatue of a Boy (1st century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152297/statue-boy-1st-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain license