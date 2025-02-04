Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagehollyhockmaria sibylla merianalcea roseaalceagarden roseparchmentpublic domain pattern floralpublic domain hollyhockAlcea rosea (garden hollyhock) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 859 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1145 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWomen's history month Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459942/womens-history-month-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlcea rosea (garden hollyhock)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746135/alcea-rosea-garden-hollyhockFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460675/womens-history-month-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlcea rosea (garden hollyhock)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746128/alcea-rosea-garden-hollyhockFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770333/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseAlcea rosea (garden hollyhock)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746055/alcea-rosea-garden-hollyhockFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770355/womens-history-month-instagram-story-templateView licenseAlcea rosea (garden hollyhock)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746064/alcea-rosea-garden-hollyhockFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770368/womens-history-month-blog-banner-templateView licenseAlcea rosea (garden hollyhock) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923860/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseAlcea rosea (garden hollyhock) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923851/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlcea rosea (garden hollyhock) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919779/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843559/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRanunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746186/ranunculus-asiaticus-garden-buttercupFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967107/art-nature-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745861/dianthus-caryophyllus-garden-carnationFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow hollyhocks pattern background, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683574/watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745804/dianthus-caryophyllus-garden-carnationFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow hollyhocks desktop wallpaper, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683572/watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-desktop-wallpaper-editable-flower-designView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745803/dianthus-caryophyllus-garden-carnationFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow hollyhocks pattern background, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684030/watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746228/dianthus-caryophyllus-garden-carnationFree Image from public domain licenseYellow hollyhocks pattern, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553851/yellow-hollyhocks-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746190/anemone-coronaria-french-anemoneFree Image from public domain licenseYellow hollyhocks desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683569/yellow-hollyhocks-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseRanunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746171/ranunculus-asiaticus-garden-buttercupFree Image from public domain licenseYellow hollyhocks desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684045/yellow-hollyhocks-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseConsolida ajacis (garden spurge)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745922/consolida-ajacis-garden-spurgeFree Image from public domain licenseYellow hollyhocks pattern, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553815/yellow-hollyhocks-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseConsolida ajacis (garden spurge)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745880/consolida-ajacis-garden-spurgeFree Image from public domain licenseYellow hollyhocks pattern, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553746/yellow-hollyhocks-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745909/aquilegia-vulgaris-common-columbineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow hollyhocks pattern background, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683571/watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView licenseConsolida ajacis (garden spurge)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745889/consolida-ajacis-garden-spurgeFree Image from public domain licenseYellow hollyhocks pattern, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684047/yellow-hollyhocks-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746455/anemone-coronaria-french-anemoneFree Image from public domain licenseYellow hollyhocks pattern background, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634222/yellow-hollyhocks-pattern-background-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923758/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license