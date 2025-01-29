Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesculpture headplaster statuefacepersonartvintagepublic domainstatueYouthOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 615 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 820 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseYouthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776562/youthFree Image from public domain licenseDigital art expo editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092628/digital-art-expo-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseYouthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777329/youthFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView licenseYouth standing right with horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776491/youth-standing-right-with-horseFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Marcus Aurelius as a youth (Emperor 161-180 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777058/portrait-marcus-aurelius-youth-emperor-161-180-adFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licensePortrait of Caracalla as a youth (Emperor 211-218 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776677/portrait-caracalla-youth-emperor-211-218-adFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseStanding naked youthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776423/standing-naked-youthFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355449/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseYouth, restored as Heracles with lion's paws on hermes shafthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776560/youth-restored-heracles-with-lions-paws-hermes-shaftFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseApollo Giustinianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921929/apollo-giustinianiFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseGrave relief.Female headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923956/grave-relieffemale-headFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355391/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseHerakles, Hercules (Landsdowne)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924051/herakles-hercules-landsdowneFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue head, outer space surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446936/floral-statue-head-outer-space-surreal-remix-editable-designView licensePrincess of Amarnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923785/princess-amarnaFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355440/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of bearded manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923953/portrait-bearded-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseAlexander the Great (356-323 BC)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924085/alexander-the-great-356-323-bcFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue head, outer space surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212332/floral-statue-head-outer-space-surreal-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Aspasiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924055/portrait-aspasiaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344230/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseJulius Caesar, Caesar Farnesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924103/julius-caesar-caesar-farneseFree Image from public domain licenseFlora statue head computer wallpaper, outer space background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212337/flora-statue-head-computer-wallpaper-outer-space-background-editable-designView licenseYoung manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923952/young-manFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue png, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560321/floral-head-statue-png-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseAphrodite, from the statuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924074/aphrodite-from-the-statueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344650/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseChrist on the crucifixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923855/christ-the-crucifixFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView licenseAphroditehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924084/aphroditeFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphone product mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14218346/headphone-product-mockup-editable-designView licensePortraits of Aristophaneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924076/portraits-aristophanesFree Image from public domain license