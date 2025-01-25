rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Crucified Christ by Fra Bartolommeo
Save
Edit Image
christ paintingcrucifiedsketchchristian art public domain imageschrist sketchchristfaceperson
Christianity quote Facebook story template
Christianity quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631939/christianity-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Farm buildings on the crest of a hill;
Farm buildings on the crest of a hill;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725631/farm-buildings-the-crest-hillFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote Facebook story template
Religion quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631930/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Initials with depictions of the anointing and the birth of Jesus by Andreas Christian Ferdinand Flinch
Initials with depictions of the anointing and the birth of Jesus by Andreas Christian Ferdinand Flinch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921590/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Praying poster template
Praying poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView license
Two drafts for a wall decoration.On the left Simon, on the right a depiction of Christ and the Samaritan woman, of the…
Two drafts for a wall decoration.On the left Simon, on the right a depiction of Christ and the Samaritan woman, of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785963/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView license
The crucifixion of Christ
The crucifixion of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786050/the-crucifixion-christFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template, editable text & design
Believe in god poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559596/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sibyl
Sibyl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760708/sibylFree Image from public domain license
Love like Jesus quote Facebook story template
Love like Jesus quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630944/love-like-jesus-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Christ in Gethsemane
Christ in Gethsemane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820522/christ-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual poster template
Spiritual poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView license
A pope sees the Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus in heaven
A pope sees the Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus in heaven
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786267/pope-sees-the-virgin-mary-with-the-baby-jesus-heavenFree Image from public domain license
Worship poster template
Worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView license
Crucified robber, horsemen at the foot of the cross
Crucified robber, horsemen at the foot of the cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781514/crucified-robber-horsemen-the-foot-the-crossFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template
Have faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView license
Christ surrenders St.Peter the keys
Christ surrenders St.Peter the keys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818150/christ-surrenders-stpeter-the-keysFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust poster template
In God we trust poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView license
Man's head with beard and long hair (Christ)
Man's head with beard and long hair (Christ)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779407/mans-head-with-beard-and-long-hair-christFree Image from public domain license
Worship session poster template, editable text & design
Worship session poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11562616/worship-session-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Crucified Robber
Crucified Robber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772761/crucified-robberFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Crucified S. Andreas
Crucified S. Andreas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783100/crucified-andreasFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth poster template
Light & truth poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038991/light-truth-poster-templateView license
Lament of Christ
Lament of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780038/lament-christFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth, editable poster template
Light & truth, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125849/light-truth-editable-poster-templateView license
The Last Supper, with a view through the doorway to Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane
The Last Supper, with a view through the doorway to Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786378/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791324/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sketch of the same composition
Sketch of the same composition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764716/sketch-the-same-compositionFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram post template
Holy mass Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459786/holy-mass-instagram-post-templateView license
Flying angel
Flying angel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785937/flying-angelFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth Instagram post template
Light & truth Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459778/light-truth-instagram-post-templateView license
Head of a young man
Head of a young man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786126/head-young-manFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Standing soldier and kneeling, pointing youth
Standing soldier and kneeling, pointing youth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772950/standing-soldier-and-kneeling-pointing-youthFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView license
Italian fantasy landscape
Italian fantasy landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769015/italian-fantasy-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm blog banner template
Bible psalm blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459729/bible-psalm-blog-banner-templateView license
Male model study, seated
Male model study, seated
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772744/male-model-study-seatedFree Image from public domain license