Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagelifepencil drawingvioletvintage switchhomepatternartwatercolourDraft for a ceiling with circular cassettes in yellow and violetOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 708 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3966 x 2341 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLuxurious photo frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7425906/luxurious-photo-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseDraft ceiling with hexagonal cassettes and rosettes in yellow and violethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921425/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWine restaurant vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9913841/wine-restaurant-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseDraft for a ceiling with circular cassettes, alternating in yellow and violet on a blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919789/image-background-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWine restaurant, green logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575272/wine-restaurant-green-logo-template-editable-designView licenseDraft ceiling with circular cassettes with violet base tonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787776/draft-ceiling-with-circular-cassettes-with-violet-base-toneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseDraft of a ceiling with square cassettes with faint reddish ground colorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787969/draft-ceiling-with-square-cassettes-with-faint-reddish-ground-colorFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398461/photo-frame-editable-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseDraft for a geometric ceiling decoration with cassetteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923313/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSalmon poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696157/salmon-poster-template-and-designView licenseDraft for a ceiling with circular cassettes in yellowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919785/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSandwich illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236536/sandwich-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseDraft of a ceiling with many small circular round and polygonal cassettes with the main color yellowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921426/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702488/restaurant-poster-template-and-designView licenseDraft for a ceiling with hexagonal yellow cassettes with a wide green stripe around by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924204/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseDraft ceiling with octagonal, hexagonal and square cassettes in yellow and purplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919772/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062063/interactive-exhibition-facebook-post-templateView licenseFragment of ceiling cassettes in yellow and violet by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921439/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10728576/woman-working-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseDraft for a ceiling with a vaulted central section in violet and yellow by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924107/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMental health illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseDraft ceiling decoration with cassettes and in the center a circular image with the morning spreading flowers by Nicolai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924171/image-face-flowers-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseWedding planner pastel logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777705/wedding-planner-pastel-logo-template-editable-designView licenseFlower badge pattern, vintage botanical illustration psd by Nicolai Abildgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517786/psd-background-flower-artView licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFlower badge pattern background, vintage botanical illustration by Nicolai Abildgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517633/image-background-flower-artView licenseMagical forest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824386/magical-forest-poster-templateView licenseDraft barrel vault with octagonal and square cassettes in gray and redhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923384/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Pink cactus flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15173566/editable-pink-cactus-flower-design-element-setView licenseArchitectural drafthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787872/architectural-draftFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working illustration desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10728605/woman-working-illustration-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePart of draft for a ceiling decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792707/part-draft-for-ceiling-decorationFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood buffet poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749074/seafood-buffet-poster-templateView licenseFlower badge png pattern, vintage botanical illustration by Nicolai Abildgaard on transparent background. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517787/png-background-flowerView licenseWoman working from home illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10728586/woman-working-from-home-illustrationView licensePart of a draft for a ceiling decoration with rosetteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791444/part-draft-for-ceiling-decoration-with-rosettesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding planner vintage logo template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575680/wedding-planner-vintage-logo-template-customizable-designView licenseFlower badge pattern background, vintage botanical illustration by Nicolai Abildgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517644/image-background-flower-artView license