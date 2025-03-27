Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage wagonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingsbrushpencilA rigid work vanOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 613 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2677 x 1368 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCelestial bodies Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522044/celestial-bodies-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTwo work trucks on a roadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783637/two-work-trucks-roadFree Image from public domain licenseCelestial bodies poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522007/celestial-bodies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarket scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783466/market-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseCelestial bodies blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521925/celestial-bodies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo draft studshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783558/two-draft-studsFree Image from public domain licenseLoneliness quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887533/loneliness-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuadriga by Hans Nikolaj Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921482/quadrigaFree Image from public domain licenseCelestial bodies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272836/celestial-bodies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA stud vehicle.Through the thicket.Hammerum Herredhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783369/stud-vehiclethrough-the-thickethammerum-herredFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree farm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763571/christmas-tree-farm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStanding little peasant girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783654/standing-little-peasant-girlFree Image from public domain licenseArtistic floral sketchbook, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17254547/artistic-floral-sketchbook-editable-designView licenseStudy vehiclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783502/study-vehicleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764885/winter-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe last Coffee Punch.West Jutland Market Stagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737618/the-last-coffee-punchwest-jutland-market-stageFree Image from public domain licenseHoroscope Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911347/horoscope-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIllustration for St.St.Bleachers: "Mowns".F.o.: Mowns reclining;f.n.: bullock cart with the coffinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788609/image-cow-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMosquito control Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748500/mosquito-control-facebook-post-templateView licenseAanhangwagen (c. 1910 - c. 1940) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739270/aanhangwagen-c-1910-1940-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseCraft Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516878/craft-instagram-post-templateView licenseA chicken seller's cart by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924227/chicken-sellers-cart-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA harvest wagon with a cackling hen on the wagon polehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794617/harvest-wagon-with-cackling-hen-the-wagon-poleFree Image from public domain licenseAnniversary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809185/anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSevres Bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780645/sevres-bridgeFree Image from public domain licenseCar protection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9821242/car-protection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Cart from Gouda (1893) by Théo van Rysselberghehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776628/the-cart-from-gouda-1893-theo-van-rysselbergheFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511250/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA farmer walking beside his bullock carthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793969/farmer-walking-beside-his-bullock-cartFree Image from public domain licenseColor palette, art education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976864/color-palette-art-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseStanding peasant girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783736/standing-peasant-girlFree Image from public domain licenseCalifornia travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848528/california-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMill wheel and part of a millhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780668/mill-wheel-and-part-millFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage chair illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617291/png-vintage-chair-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseThe cannonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737505/the-cannonFree Image from public domain licenseCar club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001539/car-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseItalian farmer drives to town with wine casks on his cart by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924228/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703834/paris-travel-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseInterieur der "Großen Spinnerei von Edam", ca. 1894 by rudolf guddenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945623/interieur-der-grossen-spinnerei-von-edam-ca-1894-rudolf-guddenFree Image from public domain license