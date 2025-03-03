rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vignette with two children dressed as a king and a young bride by Lorenz Frølich
Save
Edit Image
sketchweddingfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustration
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vignette with two children
Vignette with two children
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783314/vignette-with-two-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vignette with three children with musical instruments
Vignette with three children with musical instruments
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783122/vignette-with-three-children-with-musical-instrumentsFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563455/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Vignette with playful children, as king and queen
Vignette with playful children, as king and queen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783333/vignette-with-playful-children-king-and-queenFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541468/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Vignette with two children fighting by Lorenz Frølich
Vignette with two children fighting by Lorenz Frølich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921512/vignette-with-two-children-fightingFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
King Haakon gives away as a daughter
King Haakon gives away as a daughter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783289/king-haakon-gives-away-daughterFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552144/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Vignette with children saying goodbye
Vignette with children saying goodbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783311/vignette-with-children-saying-goodbyeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518847/png-adult-architecture-artView license
The court of love in Narbonne
The court of love in Narbonne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783268/the-court-love-narbonneFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView license
The initiation
The initiation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783228/the-initiationFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505043/png-adult-anime-artView license
Vignette with a boy proposing to a girl
Vignette with a boy proposing to a girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783258/vignette-with-boy-proposing-girlFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580595/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The vow
The vow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783477/the-vowFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574236/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView license
Through France
Through France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783206/through-franceFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Through France
Through France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783322/through-franceFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518973/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Vignette with boy playing mandolin for a girl
Vignette with boy playing mandolin for a girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783339/vignette-with-boy-playing-mandolin-for-girlFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496472/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Groom selection
Groom selection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783158/groom-selectionFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vignette for the Storm by Lorenz Frølich
Vignette for the Storm by Lorenz Frølich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921518/vignette-for-the-stormFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Vignette with three children;running boy and boy and girl holding each other
Vignette with three children;running boy and boy and girl holding each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783229/vignette-with-three-childrenrunning-boy-and-boy-and-girl-holding-each-otherFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Little girl shows a birdcage to little boy in a bed
Little girl shows a birdcage to little boy in a bed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783338/little-girl-shows-birdcage-little-boy-bedFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vignette with walking boy and girl holding hands by Lorenz Frølich
Vignette with walking boy and girl holding hands by Lorenz Frølich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924190/vignette-with-walking-boy-and-girl-holding-handsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563728/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-angelView license
Illustration for the chapter "The team goes home"
Illustration for the chapter "The team goes home"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783140/illustration-for-the-chapter-the-team-goes-homeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Title page
Title page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783301/title-pageFree Image from public domain license