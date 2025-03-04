Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagewinejohan thomas lundbyeblack farmerhorse drawingfarmer wineanimalartblack ink on gray paperItalian farmer drives to town with wine casks on his cart by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 906 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3452 x 2607 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse riding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689908/horse-riding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFarmer driving a carthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795041/farmer-driving-cartFree Image from public domain licenseHorse lovers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709894/horse-lovers-instagram-post-templateView licenseA chicken A man is leading the horse which is pulling a waggon loaded with wine casks while the dog travels on top. 