Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagejohan thomas lundbyehorsehorse illustrationvintage animalhorse arthorse standingplaguehorses public domainA standing plague by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 816 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2333 x 3431 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713556/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-brown-editable-designView licenseCampagnol standing by his horse.Below, a beggar monk standing by his donkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794266/campagnol-standing-his-horsebelow-beggar-monk-standing-his-donkeyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546618/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView licenseStudy sheet with horses, field implements and a hen on her haunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794554/study-sheet-with-horses-field-implements-and-hen-her-haunchFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544029/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView licenseThe plow turnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794497/the-plow-turnsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird HD wallpaper, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546697/aesthetic-japanese-bird-wallpaper-beige-textured-editable-designView licenseA chicken seller's cart by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924227/chicken-sellers-cart-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird HD wallpaper, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713557/aesthetic-japanese-bird-wallpaper-brown-editable-designView licenseGalloping mare with foalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794313/galloping-mare-with-foalFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713559/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-brown-editable-designView licenseThe Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794763/the-foxFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554872/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView licenseThe guardian boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794874/the-guardian-boyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714200/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-brown-editable-designView licenseThe mill horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794898/the-mill-horseFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554880/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView licenseA mule in the process of eating its green fodder.On the right, on the attached paper, a decorative border by Johan Thomas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924369/image-paper-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714186/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-brown-editable-designView licenseItalian farmer drives to town with wine casks on his cart by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924228/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird HD wallpaper, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554885/aesthetic-japanese-bird-wallpaper-beige-textured-editable-designView licenseYoung Franciscan monk, standing in profile, above is drawn a riding Campagnol by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924492/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird HD wallpaper, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714189/aesthetic-japanese-bird-wallpaper-brown-editable-designView licenseStudy after antique sculptures: Boar's head, torso of a galloping horse, rear view and drapery armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794155/image-horse-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseRetro craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12753921/retro-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseHorse buckethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794571/horse-bucketFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlown trees.Weather highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794670/blown-treesweather-highFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird iPhone wallpaper, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554888/aesthetic-japanese-bird-iphone-wallpaper-beige-textured-editable-designView licenseStudies of standing ox, hind legs and head of an oxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794419/studies-standing-ox-hind-legs-and-headFree Image from public domain licenseBe a unicorn word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327050/unicorn-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe wife and the horse.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794701/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird iPhone wallpaper, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713555/aesthetic-japanese-bird-iphone-wallpaper-brown-editable-designView licenseA man with a donkey at a fountainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794556/man-with-donkey-fountainFree Image from public domain licenseBe a unicorn png word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344328/unicorn-png-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA rider seen obliquely from behind riding towards vast landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794481/rider-seen-obliquely-from-behind-riding-towards-vast-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird iPhone wallpaper, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714185/aesthetic-japanese-bird-iphone-wallpaper-brown-editable-designView licenseThe herd.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794921/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird iPhone wallpaper, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546640/aesthetic-japanese-bird-iphone-wallpaper-beige-textured-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Various studies of pigs.A study of a pair of horse hooves.A study of a dog's head, and study…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794695/image-dogs-grass-horseFree Image from public domain license