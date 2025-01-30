Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageskovgaarddenmarkpeasant hatromanticred penpencil portraitsketchapparelBust of a young peasant with a red cap and red waistcoat and a pencil sketch of a woman's head en face. by P. C. SkovgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 776 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2362 x 3653 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3d kid entrepreneurship education editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11026904/kid-entrepreneurship-education-editable-designView licenseGaasetaarnet, Vordingborg by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924279/gaasetaarnet-vordingborg-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseMental health editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088070/mental-health-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLæssøe peasant girl in everyday clothes by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924394/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license3d kid entrepreneurship education editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021505/kid-entrepreneurship-education-editable-designView licenseA large beech tree with green foliage. by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921704/photo-image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license3d kid entrepreneurship education editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11020676/kid-entrepreneurship-education-editable-designView licenseThe painter J.Th.Lundbye by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923247/the-painter-jthlundbye-skovgaardFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563753/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSkull of a cow. by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920472/skull-cow-skovgaardFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563746/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSkull of a cow, in three-quarter profile, the left horn curved. by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921700/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799907/sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with scrub. by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924156/landscape-with-scrub-skovgaardFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563761/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA large beech tree with green foliage. by Peter Christian Thamsen Skovgaard. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298827/image-plant-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's love letter png, cute 3D remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112347/valentines-love-letter-png-cute-remix-editable-designView licenseTree-rich landscape with a lake and three children standing and fishing. by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924151/image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's love letter, cute 3D remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112335/valentines-love-letter-cute-remix-editable-designView licenseItalian man with lace-up shoes and hat with feathers by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919313/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's love letter, cute 3D remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160790/valentines-love-letter-cute-remix-editable-designView licenseA walking man in a very variegated coat, with a bundle on his back.He has a cane in each hand. by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919310/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's love letter background, cute 3D remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112358/valentines-love-letter-background-cute-remix-editable-designView licenseSinging lark.Decorative draft. by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924247/singing-larkdecorative-draft-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseRed rose vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778905/red-rose-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseA dead buzzard with outstretched wings by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924627/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's love letter background, cute 3D remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160795/valentines-love-letter-background-cute-remix-editable-designView licenseFrom the Hermitage Plain. by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923403/from-the-hermitage-plain-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseGreen tree watercolor illustration element. Remixed from Peter Christian Thamsen Skovgaard artwork, by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347317/image-plant-art-watercolourView licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseLarge green tree watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from Peter Christian Thamsen Skovgaard artwork, by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347316/psd-plant-watercolour-vintageView licenseArt deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseList of names by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923931/list-names-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseRed rose vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998743/red-rose-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseA wicker basket with plants and a book. by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924241/photo-image-plants-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752951/seafood-poster-templateView licenseStudy of a small chestnut tree by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924330/study-small-chestnut-tree-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseWrap paper mockup, editable flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006239/wrap-paper-mockup-editable-flat-lay-designView licenseA swan on a black background.Decorative draft. by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921429/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license