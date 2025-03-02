Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagewinter paintingsnow paintingwinter landscapewinterwinter oil paintingvintage wintersnowwinter landscape paintingSnow covered country road in sunshine by Fritz SybergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3263 x 2542 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIcy wonderland world Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259563/icy-wonderland-world-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe first cold over the lake by Gustaf Fjæstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920568/the-first-cold-over-the-lakeFree Image from public domain licenseSnow & winter sale blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259918/snow-winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseWinter landscape. Above Kærby Hill. by Fritz Syberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921011/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSnow & winter sale Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259921/snow-winter-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseA Rye Field near Svanninge by Fritz Syberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922800/rye-field-near-svanninge-fritz-sybergFree Image from public domain licenseSnow & winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259919/snow-winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe fog lifts over the forests at Himmelbjerget. Early autumn morning by Harald Fosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922187/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIcy wonderland world blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259562/icy-wonderland-world-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseHarvest by Fritz Syberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922801/harvest-fritz-sybergFree Image from public domain licenseIcy wonderland world Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259567/icy-wonderland-world-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSnow landscape with a hill. Sunset by Adolph Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922878/snow-landscape-with-hillsunsetFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259558/winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTree in winter forest by Peder Balkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920670/tree-winter-forestFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259560/winter-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAnchor beds.Korshavnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800949/anchor-bedskorshavnFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259557/winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseAt spring time by Fritz Syberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922920/spring-time-fritz-sybergFree Image from public domain licenseLove, peace & joy Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259574/love-peace-joy-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Anna Syberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798220/portrait-anna-sybergFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259911/winter-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLandscape with willow trees and plowed field in snow by Fritz Syberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920632/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259913/winter-festival-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseLandscape at Svanninge with green winter seedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748028/landscape-svanninge-with-green-winter-seedFree Image from public domain licenseLove, peace & joy blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259569/love-peace-joy-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseWinter Landscape near Taarby Beach on Funenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748029/winter-landscape-near-taarby-beach-funenFree Image from public domain licenseLove, peace & joy Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259576/love-peace-joy-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseEarly Snowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748008/early-snowFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259910/winter-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Dorthea lilies are bloominghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800765/the-dorthea-lilies-are-bloomingFree Image from public domain licenseWinter quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114490/winter-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseWinter has come. Landscape with skaters by Fritz Syberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920564/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKindness quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408379/kindness-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseView from Hadrian's villa at Tivoli by Fritz Petzholdthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922958/view-from-hadrians-villa-tivoliFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259915/art-festival-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWinter evening by a Danish fjord by Vilhelm Kyhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922927/winter-evening-danish-fjord-vilhelm-kyhnFree Image from public domain licenseIcy wonderland world Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365419/icy-wonderland-world-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800713/the-deathFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259914/art-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseOut there in the snow sat a woman in long black clothes...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817883/out-there-the-snow-sat-woman-long-black-clothesFree Image from public domain license