Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage paintingsforest landscape oil paintforest painting public domainoil landscape paintingforesttree vintagewoodlands paintingpainting landscapeIn the woods by Adolph LarsenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 847 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1129 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable watercolor Autumn forest design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178434/editable-watercolor-autumn-forest-design-element-setView licenseA shady spot in Hestehave near Frederiksborg by Godtfred Rumphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924907/shady-spot-hestehave-near-frederiksborgFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708738/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseAllé in Søndermarken by Albert Gottschalkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924386/alle-sondermarken-albert-gottschalkFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708737/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseUnknown by Albert Gottschalkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921717/unknown-albert-gottschalkFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722251/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape near Frederiksborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801963/landscape-near-frederiksborgFree Image from public domain licenseEditable forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182739/editable-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseUnknown by Frederik Rohdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924403/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure more Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789309/adventure-more-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn uphill road under old trees by Viggo Pedersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924327/uphill-road-under-old-treesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183786/editable-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseForest at sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804518/forest-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseArt course Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13833515/art-course-facebook-post-templateView licenseKrogerup Allé.Afternoonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802101/krogerup-alleafternoonFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome fall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView licenseA summer morning by the Dyrehave fence in Ordrup Krathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805688/summer-morning-the-dyrehave-fence-ordrup-kratFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeginning of evening twilight in a forest.Motif from Iselingen by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922959/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721157/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFoggy autumn morning on the edge of a birch forest.Motif from the area near Silkeborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801296/image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854217/spring-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseSunset in the Woods (1891) by George Innesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051265/sunset-the-woods-1891-george-innessFree Image from public domain licenseBlack panther hunting, leopard nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661038/black-panther-hunting-leopard-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBeginning of evening twilight in a forest.Motif from Iselingen by P. C. Skovgaard. Original public domain image from Statens…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16098851/image-scenery-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licensePanther hunting wildlife, leopard nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661191/panther-hunting-wildlife-leopard-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseWooded Grove (1890) by Clarence G Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777042/wooded-grove-1890-clarence-cookFree Image from public domain licenseForest music playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9575207/forest-music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Ramparts of Christianshavn.Jump by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923732/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEco weekly magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14423347/eco-weekly-magazine-cover-templateView licenseA forest stream in Præstevangen near Frederiksborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802198/forest-stream-praestevangen-near-frederiksborgFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrosty weather in a beech foresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819697/frosty-weather-beech-forestFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803923/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAnniversary Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787428/anniversary-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseA tree with several trunkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801568/tree-with-several-trunksFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt the edge of the forest by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924432/the-edge-the-forest-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license