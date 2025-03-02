Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imageraingerhard muntheraining forestlandscapeoil landscape paintingforest paintingvintage landscapepainting landscapeAfter rain, motif from Eidsvold by Gerhard MuntheOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 972 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1296 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWittingfossen at Kongsberg.Morning lightinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802335/wittingfossen-kongsbergmorning-lightingFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRocky landscape.Djupadal in Bleking by F. C. Kiærskouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922089/rocky-landscapedjupadal-blekingFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHudson River Landscape (1858) by James McDougal Harthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127219/hudson-river-landscape-1858-james-mcdougal-hartFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape sketch from Norway.At Bruflat, Valdreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800678/landscape-sketch-from-norwayat-bruflat-valdresFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Albert Gottschalkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921717/unknown-albert-gottschalkFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950137/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView in the Forest of Fontainebleau (1855) by Gustave Courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744859/view-the-forest-fontainebleau-1855-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Johan Christian Claussen Dahlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922627/unknown-johan-christian-claussen-dahlFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllé in Søndermarken by Albert Gottschalkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924386/alle-sondermarken-albert-gottschalkFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape near Frederiksborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801963/landscape-near-frederiksborgFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958713/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of Vejle Fjordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804057/view-vejle-fjordFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005031/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHilly landscape with lakes and forests near Silkeborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804097/hilly-landscape-with-lakes-and-forests-near-silkeborgFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929041/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTreeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12677814/treesFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928981/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe stream in Sæbygaard forest in Vendsysselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802113/the-stream-saebygaard-forest-vendsysselFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928982/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLate afternoon at Rössjön in Scaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803621/late-afternoon-rossjon-scaniaFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957286/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA forest stream in Præstevangen near Frederiksborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802198/forest-stream-praestevangen-near-frederiksborgFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957284/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSummer afternoon with a drifting rain shower.Jægersborg Zoo by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924318/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928985/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn the woods by Adolph Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924292/the-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957315/henri-rousseaus-flower-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA summer morning by the Dyrehave fence in Ordrup Krathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805688/summer-morning-the-dyrehave-fence-ordrup-kratFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929040/henri-rousseaus-nature-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt the edge of the forest by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924432/the-edge-the-forest-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower mobile wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958712/henri-rousseaus-flower-mobile-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA shady spot in Hestehave near Frederiksborg by Godtfred Rumphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924907/shady-spot-hestehave-near-frederiksborgFree Image from public domain license