Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imageimpressionismtheodor philipsenvintage photopaintingcowanimalartvintageUnknown by Theodor PhilipsenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 932 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1243 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseUnknown by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922375/unknown-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseCalves at the beach by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920491/calves-the-beach-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870416/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseThe Milking Place at Meilgård by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870540/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseCalves and geese at a watering hole.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923024/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14869442/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseA road in Dyrehaven. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920592/road-dyrehaven-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870679/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseCarcase of an Ox. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923529/carcase-ox-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseCattle Seen against the Sun on the Island of Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920705/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseGeese on the Island of Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922766/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah mobile wallpaper, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870804/cute-cheetah-mobile-wallpaper-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseSelf portrait by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924749/self-portrait-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah mobile wallpaper, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870863/cute-cheetah-mobile-wallpaper-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseIsola del Liri.Bright gray weather day by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923146/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516270/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseA cowshed.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923233/cowshedsaltholm-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower border background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056692/sunflower-border-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBy the Liri River by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924613/the-liri-river-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower sky art remix background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056745/sunflower-sky-art-remix-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCows and calves near the embarkation point on Saltholm (draft for punch bowl decoration) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923683/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower green border desktop wallpaper, vintage artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045579/sunflower-green-border-desktop-wallpaper-vintage-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBy Sorteåen.Meilgård by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920789/sorteaenmeilgard-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower border desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056695/sunflower-border-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrazing cows.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920589/grazing-cowssaltholm-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower sky border background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056718/sunflower-sky-border-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening landscape by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922373/evening-landscape-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower green border background, vintage artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041011/sunflower-green-border-background-vintage-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Slaughtered Ox, Rome by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923634/slaughtered-ox-rome-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower green border background, vintage artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036867/sunflower-green-border-background-vintage-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Calves in the Open Licking an Overturned Dandelion (Draft for Ceramic Dish) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924630/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower border art remix background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056697/sunflower-border-art-remix-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrazing cows and squawking geese (draft for ceramic dish) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921746/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910058/png-1800s-adult-coloring-antiqueView licenseStreet with camels in Tunis by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923169/street-with-camels-tunis-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain license