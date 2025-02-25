rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The sculptor J.A.Jerichau in his studio in Rome by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Save
Edit Image
sculptorjohan thomas lundbyefacepersonartwatercolourmanvintage
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
Study of head of wooden ox and of a standing campagnole
Study of head of wooden ox and of a standing campagnole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794560/study-head-wooden-and-standing-campagnoleFree Image from public domain license
Anatomy textbook cover template
Anatomy textbook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664522/anatomy-textbook-cover-templateView license
Study of Ox and two studies of goat heads and one of a lying goat
Study of Ox and two studies of goat heads and one of a lying goat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794805/study-and-two-studies-goat-heads-and-one-lying-goatFree Image from public domain license
Horror night poster template, editable text & design
Horror night poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11213577/horror-night-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Riding campagnole by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Riding campagnole by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924231/riding-campagnole-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Human evolution Instagram post template
Human evolution Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126364/human-evolution-instagram-post-templateView license
Two studies of an Italian woman leading a small child in a harness
Two studies of an Italian woman leading a small child in a harness
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794424/two-studies-italian-woman-leading-small-child-harnessFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Study of ox head and recumbent ox, three studies of wooden donkey and coachman and cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Study of ox head and recumbent ox, three studies of wooden donkey and coachman and cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921701/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Four figure studies.Standing woman and standing bocce player, a bocce player throwing and little girl with a basket on her…
Four figure studies.Standing woman and standing bocce player, a bocce player throwing and little girl with a basket on her…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745257/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Alpine landscape by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Alpine landscape by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924225/alpine-landscape-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Film fest poster template, editable text & design
Film fest poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11212589/film-fest-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Various studies.F.o.t.v.a man with a spade, f.o.t.h.a harnessed horse, f.n.t.a seated man with a wicker cage of birds
Various studies.F.o.t.v.a man with a spade, f.o.t.h.a harnessed horse, f.n.t.a seated man with a wicker cage of birds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794489/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Johan Thomas Lundbye with Olympia Freund on his lap.
Johan Thomas Lundbye with Olympia Freund on his lap.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795112/johan-thomas-lundbye-with-olympia-freund-his-lapFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
TVtwo female dancers, t.h.study of a sedge in flower by Johan Thomas Lundbye
TVtwo female dancers, t.h.study of a sedge in flower by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924224/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
The campaign at Rome
The campaign at Rome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794585/the-campaign-romeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
F.o.two studies of a puppy, and f.n.a harnessed farm wagon where a man receives something from a boy.
F.o.two studies of a puppy, and f.n.a harnessed farm wagon where a man receives something from a boy.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794738/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Campagnol standing by his horse.Below, a beggar monk standing by his donkey
Campagnol standing by his horse.Below, a beggar monk standing by his donkey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794266/campagnol-standing-his-horsebelow-beggar-monk-standing-his-donkeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Italian woman with a basket on her head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Italian woman with a basket on her head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924375/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9607933/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Standing bull in his stall by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Standing bull in his stall by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924494/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Italian common man in conversation with a campagnole
Italian common man in conversation with a campagnole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794340/italian-common-man-conversation-with-campagnoleFree Image from public domain license
Retro craft collage editable design, community remix
Retro craft collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12753921/retro-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
Two studies of a goat and a study of a donkey foal
Two studies of a goat and a study of a donkey foal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794470/two-studies-goat-and-study-donkey-foalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
Three studies of the head of a Roman bull
Three studies of the head of a Roman bull
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794504/three-studies-the-head-roman-bullFree Image from public domain license
Film fest Instagram story template, editable text
Film fest Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758598/film-fest-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Italian woman with her child on her arm and its cradle on her head.T.h.study of her headgear
Italian woman with her child on her arm and its cradle on her head.T.h.study of her headgear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794404/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
Italian farmer drives to town with wine casks on his cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Italian farmer drives to town with wine casks on his cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924228/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license