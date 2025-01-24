Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagepainting landscapecountryside oil paintingfarm house vintagepainting housesfarm paintingoil landscape paintingfarm cows paintings public domainvintage landscapeWest Jutland landscape with drifting clouds.Fall by Niels BjerreOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1143 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseZealand Landscape. by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923538/zealand-landscape-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseHarvest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11870248/harvest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeese and sheep in the town field. Drag ear by Viggo Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922865/geese-and-sheep-the-town-fielddrag-earFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView licensePart of the island of Brandsø with a view of the Wedellsborg forests on Funenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819610/part-the-island-brandso-with-view-the-wedellsborg-forests-funenFree Image from public domain licenseEco lifestyle Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007347/eco-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePart of Færgelunden at Jægerspris by Frederik Krafthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920782/part-faergelunden-jaegersprisFree Image from public domain licenseEco lifestyle blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929708/eco-lifestyle-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe bull calves and the lambshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800770/the-bull-calves-and-the-lambsFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseA Cow with her Calf in a Meadow (1879) by Jan Vrolijkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744451/cow-with-her-calf-meadow-1879-jan-vrolijkFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseRoad in a small town. by Niels Bjerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924797/road-small-townFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknown by Niels Skovgaard. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412799/unknown-niels-skovgaard-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCow (c. 1873 - c. 1903) by Geo Poggenbeekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741790/cow-c-1873-1903-geo-poggenbeekFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007323/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDe melkbocht (1870 - 1888) by Anton Mauvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744388/melkbocht-1870-1888-anton-mauveFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseCows in the Meadow (1875 - 1941) by Bernardus Antonie van Beekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744180/cows-the-meadow-1875-1941-bernardus-antonie-van-beekFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseThe Road to the Village, Milton (1880) by George Innesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783688/the-road-the-village-milton-1880-george-innessFree Image from public domain licenseFresh fruits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11870106/fresh-fruits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAutumn landscape with a view to Wedellsborghovedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806095/autumn-landscape-with-view-wedellsborghovedFree Image from public domain licenseCow feed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600527/cow-feed-instagram-post-templateView licenseWillows on a meadow by Nysø by Niels Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923630/willows-meadow-nysoFree Image from public domain licenseFarm stay Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894003/farm-stay-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJutland heath landscape with the artist's windscreen by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923054/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457410/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView licenseUnknown by Niels Bjerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922998/unknownFree Image from public domain license3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseCattle and Sheep in a Landscape (c. 1855) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787173/cattle-and-sheep-landscape-c-1855-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain license3D cows, farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395561/cows-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseKoeien (1880 - 1904) by Willem Marishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742547/koeien-1880-1904-willem-marisFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686451/faith-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseCows in the Meadow (1860 - 1865) by Gerard Bildershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744343/cows-the-meadow-1860-1865-gerard-bildersFree Image from public domain license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseThe Cornell Farm (1848) oil painting by Edward Hicks. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542864/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license