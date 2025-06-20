Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage paintingsforest paintingvintage landscapepainting landscapeanimal oil paintingforest artforest painting public domainvintage animalAn uphill road under old trees by Viggo PedersenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3260 x 2607 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInteractive exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874989/interactive-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseMoonlight in the foresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800838/moonlight-the-forestFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831947/art-week-poster-templateView licenseA road in Dyrehaven. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920592/road-dyrehaven-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseArt week, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002906/art-week-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGeese and sheep in the town field. Drag ear by Viggo Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922865/geese-and-sheep-the-town-fielddrag-earFree Image from public domain licenseProtect Our Forest Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768817/protect-our-forest-instagram-story-templateView licenseSummer afternoon with a drifting rain shower.Jægersborg Zoo by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924318/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA cowshedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821032/cowshedFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800812/evening-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoodland at Hellebæk.Afternoon by Hermann Carmienckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923128/woodland-hellebaekafternoonFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBy Ariccia by Thorald Brendstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923216/aricciaFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePart of Færgelunden at Jægerspris by Frederik Krafthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920782/part-faergelunden-jaegersprisFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA winter landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803945/winter-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of the archipelago at Elleholm in Blekinge. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16230167/image-cow-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePart of the island of Brandsø with a view of the Wedellsborg forests on Funenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819610/part-the-island-brandso-with-view-the-wedellsborg-forests-funenFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950137/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with a river and cattle watering by Ferdinand Katonahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898861/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958713/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllé in Søndermarken by Albert Gottschalkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924386/alle-sondermarken-albert-gottschalkFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005031/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape near Frederiksborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801963/landscape-near-frederiksborgFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929041/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFootpath at Herlufsholm by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924290/footpath-herlufsholmFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928981/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilgebomen (1875 - 1885) by Willem Roelofs Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13732865/wilgebomen-1875-1885-willem-roelofsFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928982/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of the archipelago at Elleholm in Blekinge by Godtfred Rumphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924803/view-the-archipelago-elleholm-blekingeFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14869442/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseUnknown by Frederik Rohdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924403/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870540/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseGreen Landscape (1886) by George Innesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784494/green-landscape-1886-george-innessFree Image from public domain license