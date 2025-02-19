Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage cow sketchblack bullbuffalo paintingcow paintingbull illustrationcowanimalfaceHead of a cow by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 913 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2479 x 3258 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255708/png-animal-black-collage-elementView licenseThe hen and the cow.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794771/image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe puppy.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794999/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseThe herd.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794921/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBeef jerky label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView licenseThe stork and the pig.Below study of the damage and a piece of tool.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794839/image-cow-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licensePower of teamwork Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe bee.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794948/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of a grazing horse, a foal and a reclining cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794650/study-grazing-horse-foal-and-reclining-cowFree Image from public domain licenseBurger restaurant vintage logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803888/burger-restaurant-vintage-logo-templateView licenseThe killed wild duck.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794748/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeef jerky label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14555459/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView licenseA girl pulling a cow in a landscape with a church."Little Ada"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795002/girl-pulling-cow-landscape-with-churchlittle-adaFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView licenseThe rooster.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794799/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView licenseThe wife and the horse.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794701/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617227/cartoon-soccer-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Garbage Man's Horse.Fnf drawing of a trash can.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794852/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661026/african-buffalo-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMail.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794663/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661437/african-buffalo-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe brawl.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue. by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922025/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393935/asian-rice-farmer-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseThe violin.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794943/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuffalo & bird animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661710/buffalo-bird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe sparrow cub.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794745/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662389/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe ram and the pig.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795075/image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661550/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe seagull.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794879/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseCattle running domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661542/cattle-running-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe head of a young bull by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923669/the-head-young-bull-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661425/african-buffalo-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe title vignette for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794842/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661847/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe roosters.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794878/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license