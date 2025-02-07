rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pieta.The dead Christ with the Virgin Mary and John the Evangelist by Giovanni Di Niccolò Mansueti
Save
Edit Image
1485virgin marypublic domaindead manchristfacewoodperson
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Virgin Mary in impotence with the three Marys at Christ's sarcophagus by Puccio Di Simone
Virgin Mary in impotence with the three Marys at Christ's sarcophagus by Puccio Di Simone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923249/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ on the cross with the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and John by Maestro Francesco
Christ on the cross with the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and John by Maestro Francesco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922818/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Coronation of the Virgin Mary by Cornelis Schut
Coronation of the Virgin Mary by Cornelis Schut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924552/coronation-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599611/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Virgin and child with joseph and st. john the baptist, 1525
Virgin and child with joseph and st. john the baptist, 1525
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817223/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and child enthroned, 1420 - 1440, Scolaio Di Giovanni
Madonna and child enthroned, 1420 - 1440, Scolaio Di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864329/madonna-and-child-enthroned-1420-1440Free Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Dead Christ with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist (after 1500 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School and Copy…
The Dead Christ with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist (after 1500 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School and Copy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150082/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599097/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Raphael's Christ Falling on the Way to Calvary (ca. 1516) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
Raphael's Christ Falling on the Way to Calvary (ca. 1516) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848272/illustration-image-art-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599522/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Crucifixion
Crucifixion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883644/crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
The Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
The Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328906/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Virgin Mary with baby Jesus by Cornelis Danckerts I
Virgin Mary with baby Jesus by Cornelis Danckerts I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921049/virgin-mary-with-baby-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Allegory of Salvation with the Virgin and Christ Child, St. Elizabeth, the Young St. John the Baptist and Two Angels by…
Allegory of Salvation with the Virgin and Christ Child, St. Elizabeth, the Young St. John the Baptist and Two Angels by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933070/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Mary with the baby Jesus, John and angels by Melchior Lorck
Mary with the baby Jesus, John and angels by Melchior Lorck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923085/mary-with-the-baby-jesus-john-and-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599607/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Christ in the realm of the dead by Joakim Skovgaard
Christ in the realm of the dead by Joakim Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920718/christ-the-realm-the-deadFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
The adoration of the magi, 1440 - 1445, Giovanni Boccati
The adoration of the magi, 1440 - 1445, Giovanni Boccati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863681/the-adoration-the-magi-1440-1445Free Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
The Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…
The Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924612/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599512/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Christ expels the peddlers from the temple by Pieter Bruegel d.Æ
Christ expels the peddlers from the temple by Pieter Bruegel d.Æ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923165/christ-expels-the-peddlers-from-the-templeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601540/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
The Christ Child is worshiped by the Virgin Mary, who is kneeling between two angels playing music by Antonio Solario
The Christ Child is worshiped by the Virgin Mary, who is kneeling between two angels playing music by Antonio Solario
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920554/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601297/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Christ in Emmaus by Antonio Circignano
Christ in Emmaus by Antonio Circignano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921505/christ-emmausFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599165/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Holy Family with Saints Elizabeth and John the Baptist by Peter Paul Rubens
The Holy Family with Saints Elizabeth and John the Baptist by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961551/the-holy-family-with-saints-elizabeth-and-john-the-baptist-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license