rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Italian woman with her nursing child, at top pencil study of - presumably - horse leg by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Save
Edit Image
johan thomas lundbyejohan thomashorsefacepersonartwatercolourvintage
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Study magazine from the Roman Campaign, Italy.Below water-colour study of the arch of a Roman aqueduct with a view of low…
Study magazine from the Roman Campaign, Italy.Below water-colour study of the arch of a Roman aqueduct with a view of low…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924428/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Peasant wife leading her child in a harness, at top a loose pencil sketch of a woman seen from behind
Peasant wife leading her child in a harness, at top a loose pencil sketch of a woman seen from behind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794322/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Red cow licking her right hind thigh by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Red cow licking her right hind thigh by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921677/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Little "pifferaro" by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Little "pifferaro" by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924374/little-pifferaro-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Angel seen from the back - after Fra Angelico
Angel seen from the back - after Fra Angelico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794172/angel-seen-from-the-back-after-fra-angelicoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Standing lady with a rose in her hand by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Standing lady with a rose in her hand by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924141/image-face-rose-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
A donkey is being milked while the foal tries to suckle
A donkey is being milked while the foal tries to suckle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794137/donkey-being-milked-while-the-foal-tries-suckleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Mule with chicken coop by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Mule with chicken coop by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924226/mule-with-chicken-coop-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two pre-tensioned mules by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Two pre-tensioned mules by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923013/two-pre-tensioned-mules-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl with tambourine, young man standing and galloping horse
Girl with tambourine, young man standing and galloping horse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794360/girl-with-tambourine-young-man-standing-and-galloping-horseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853778/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView license
Bare-legged peasant girl with a bundle of firewood on her head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Bare-legged peasant girl with a bundle of firewood on her head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921992/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195886/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView license
Italian woman fetching water at a fountain
Italian woman fetching water at a fountain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794456/italian-woman-fetching-water-fountainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888131/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView license
Italian woman leaning against a low stone pillar by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Italian woman leaning against a low stone pillar by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924371/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach png element, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853375/watercolor-vintage-coach-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
A mule in the process of eating its green fodder.On the right, on the attached paper, a decorative border by Johan Thomas…
A mule in the process of eating its green fodder.On the right, on the attached paper, a decorative border by Johan Thomas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924369/image-paper-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888220/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView license
Stub mill at Kalundborg
Stub mill at Kalundborg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794555/stub-mill-kalundborgFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Study after antique sculptures: Boar's head, torso of a galloping horse, rear view and drapery arm
Study after antique sculptures: Boar's head, torso of a galloping horse, rear view and drapery arm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794155/image-horse-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Retro craft collage editable design, community remix
Retro craft collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12753921/retro-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
Studies of standing ox, hind legs and head of an ox
Studies of standing ox, hind legs and head of an ox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794419/studies-standing-ox-hind-legs-and-headFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853481/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Italian woman with her child on her arm and its cradle on her head.T.h.study of her headgear
Italian woman with her child on her arm and its cradle on her head.T.h.study of her headgear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794404/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Studies for ancient sculptures.Above a horse's head, below a relief with two horses
Studies for ancient sculptures.Above a horse's head, below a relief with two horses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794337/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Seated Italian woman
Seated Italian woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794361/seated-italian-womanFree Image from public domain license