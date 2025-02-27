rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Beggar children, gnawing on bread by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Save
Edit Image
johan thomas lundbyewatercolor breadfacepersonartwatercolourvintagepublic domain
Summer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Summer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830103/png-1890-art-artworkView license
Little "pifferaro" by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Little "pifferaro" by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924374/little-pifferaro-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Digital marketing Instagram post template, editable text
Digital marketing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527553/digital-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Italian woman with her nursing child, at top pencil study of - presumably - horse leg by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Italian woman with her nursing child, at top pencil study of - presumably - horse leg by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924362/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Social media campaign Instagram post template, editable text
Social media campaign Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527558/social-media-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Peasant wife leading her child in a harness, at top a loose pencil sketch of a woman seen from behind
Peasant wife leading her child in a harness, at top a loose pencil sketch of a woman seen from behind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794322/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element set
Cute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991853/cute-watercolor-vintage-cupid-isolated-element-setView license
Venus figure
Venus figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794241/venus-figureFree Image from public domain license
Cafe menu Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
Cafe menu Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18105870/cafe-menu-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Standing lady with a rose in her hand by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Standing lady with a rose in her hand by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924141/image-face-rose-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075297/watercolor-bread-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Italian woman fetching water at a fountain
Italian woman fetching water at a fountain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794456/italian-woman-fetching-water-fountainFree Image from public domain license
I loaf you Instagram post template, editable text
I loaf you Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18816538/loaf-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A mule in the process of eating its green fodder.On the right, on the attached paper, a decorative border by Johan Thomas…
A mule in the process of eating its green fodder.On the right, on the attached paper, a decorative border by Johan Thomas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924369/image-paper-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075291/watercolor-bread-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Bare-legged peasant girl with a bundle of firewood on her head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Bare-legged peasant girl with a bundle of firewood on her head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921992/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075294/watercolor-bread-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Studies for a figure of a boy with a snake
Studies for a figure of a boy with a snake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794173/studies-for-figure-boy-with-snakeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Mule with chicken coop by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Mule with chicken coop by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924226/mule-with-chicken-coop-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Artisan bakery Instagram post template, editable text
Artisan bakery Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597036/artisan-bakery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A little girl in the middle of a group of boys who are fighting, below two horses' heads
A little girl in the middle of a group of boys who are fighting, below two horses' heads
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794353/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075298/watercolor-bread-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Osteri at Ponte Salare
Osteri at Ponte Salare
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794537/osteri-ponte-salareFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Two children, one sitting on a step with a bunch of grapes in his hand.A boy seen from behind with his shirt out of his…
Two children, one sitting on a step with a bunch of grapes in his hand.A boy seen from behind with his shirt out of his…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794518/image-leaf-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Italian woman leaning against a low stone pillar by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Italian woman leaning against a low stone pillar by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924371/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Two nuns, above a standing shepherd boy by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Two nuns, above a standing shepherd boy by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924370/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075288/watercolor-bread-design-element-set-editable-designView license
A dead horse is driven away on a donkey cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
A dead horse is driven away on a donkey cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923020/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Study of Michelangelo's David (formerly called Apollo) in Mus.nazionale, Florence
Study of Michelangelo's David (formerly called Apollo) in Mus.nazionale, Florence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075375/watercolor-bread-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Seated Italian woman
Seated Italian woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794361/seated-italian-womanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075383/watercolor-bread-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Girl riding a donkey, in the process of beating it with the reins
Girl riding a donkey, in the process of beating it with the reins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794159/girl-riding-donkey-the-process-beating-with-the-reinsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Study for a figure of a seated man
Study for a figure of a seated man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794157/study-for-figure-seated-manFree Image from public domain license