Edit ImageCrop55SaveSaveEdit Imagechristen købkesummer paintingsummersummer oil paintingromanticismsummer landscapevintage landscapevintage painting oil landscapePart of the bay at Kalkbrænderiet seen from the Strandpromenade to the north.Quiet summer afternoon by Christen KøbkeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 766 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3540 x 2260 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSci-fi book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseView of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920127/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePart of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923083/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseLast summer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131720/last-summer-poster-templateView licenseDecorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePositivity quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licensePart of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923144/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's nature background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060171/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePart of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Kobke. Original public domain image from Statens…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233120/image-background-paper-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060173/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseRocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920553/rocks-and-turbulent-lakecapri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license80s music single cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852508/80s-music-single-cover-template-editable-designView licenseView from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView licenseView Near Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923530/view-near-copenhagen-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067393/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAn old sailor by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's landscape desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067395/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922970/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEarly spring Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854221/early-spring-instagram-story-templateView licenseView from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922490/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSusanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's landscape collage, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060115/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923095/the-animal-painter-cdgebauer-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting collage, editable vintage artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060162/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseIda Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921993/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131773/love-stories-poster-templateView licenseJohanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924405/johanne-ployen-born-bachmann-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseWitches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView licenseA View of Lake Sortedam from Dosseringen Looking towards the Suburb Nørrebro outside Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922460/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseFrederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel ads Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998220/summer-travel-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCecilie Margrethe Petersen, born Købke, the artist's sister by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922968/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation Instagram post template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916083/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseView from the Loft of the Grain Store at the Bakery in the Citadel of Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920865/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation Instagram story template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925930/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseRoof Ridge of Frederiksborg Castle with View of Lake, Town and Forest by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921053/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license