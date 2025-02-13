Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelorenzfacepersonartvintagesunpublic domainportraitMrs Lina Frølich with a sun hat by Lorenz FrølichOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 717 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3028 x 1808 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of Louise Augustahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800465/portrait-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804411/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801406/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation woman, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526957/summer-vacation-woman-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseThe bride is decorated by her friend. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413208/the-bride-decorated-her-friend-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView licensePortrait of Mrs. Dorothea Frederiksen, née Heeringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802062/portrait-mrs-dorothea-frederiksen-nee-heeringFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of a young ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804975/portrait-young-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation woman, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555527/summer-vacation-woman-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseLandscape from Holmstrup by Lorenz Frølichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924835/landscape-from-holmstrupFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAdelheid Berlin, Grosserer Lippmann Berlin's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813199/adelheid-berlin-grosserer-lippmann-berlins-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseThe bride is decorated by her friend by Henrik Olrikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924843/the-bride-decorated-her-friendFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseLady in greyish silk dress and loose hoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802279/lady-greyish-silk-dress-and-loose-hoodFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseConference councilor Marie Sophie Frølich, née de Coninckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805604/conference-councilor-marie-sophie-frolich-nee-coninckFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614255/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseLady in summer dress and straw hat reading a letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802492/lady-summer-dress-and-straw-hat-reading-letterFree Image from public domain licensePink celestial sun border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205626/pink-celestial-sun-border-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Miss Niedlich and Mrs. Schmidthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804632/portrait-miss-niedlich-and-mrs-schmidtFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Mrs Bertha Brandstrup by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922888/portrait-mrs-bertha-brandstrupFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797967/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of an Elderly Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750314/portrait-elderly-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage TV Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551325/old-effectView licenseCathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804468/cathrine-jensen-nee-lorenzen-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseFashion store logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941466/fashion-store-logo-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800210/portrait-christian-viiFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated shepherd in landscape with evening cloudshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801440/seated-shepherd-landscape-with-evening-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Empress Maria Theresiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805077/portrait-empress-maria-theresiaFree Image from public domain license