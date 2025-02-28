rawpixel
Study of a left hand, used in the full-length portrait of Frederik the Sixth as Crown Prince from 1786 at Amalienborg by…
hand study drawingcrown vintage illustration public domainchalk handsportrait drawingcrownhandanatomygrey art painting
