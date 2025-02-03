rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Venus and Cupid by Paolo Veronese
Save
Edit Image
public domain renaissancevenusveronesepaolo veronesecupidvenus painting7public domain cupid
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView license
Portrait of a Lady by Parrasio Micheli, Veronese (Paolo Caliari)
Portrait of a Lady by Parrasio Micheli, Veronese (Paolo Caliari)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265363/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Daily reminder Facebook story template
Daily reminder Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865651/daily-reminder-facebook-story-templateView license
Venus and Cupid (1575 - 1590) by Paolo Veronese and Benedetto Caliari
Venus and Cupid (1575 - 1590) by Paolo Veronese and Benedetto Caliari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743467/venus-and-cupid-1575-1590-paolo-veronese-and-benedetto-caliariFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery poster template
Art gallery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685550/art-gallery-poster-templateView license
Mars, Venus and Cupid
Mars, Venus and Cupid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219858/mars-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Mars, Venus and Cupid
Mars, Venus and Cupid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219857/mars-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Mars, Venus, and Cupid
Mars, Venus, and Cupid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8220012/mars-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain license
Museum blog banner template, editable text
Museum blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508911/museum-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Magnanimity of Scipio (1568-1631 (Renaissance)) by Follower of Paolo Veronese
The Magnanimity of Scipio (1568-1631 (Renaissance)) by Follower of Paolo Veronese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151170/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram story template, editable text
Museum Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509078/museum-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Saint Sebastian for Diocletian
Saint Sebastian for Diocletian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815004/saint-sebastian-for-diocletianFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder Facebook story template
Life reminder Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865667/life-reminder-facebook-story-templateView license
the numerals visible on the column in the upper left refer to the Biblical passage John 8.XII. Original from the Minneapolis…
the numerals visible on the column in the upper left refer to the Biblical passage John 8.XII. Original from the Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652180/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template, editable text and design
Museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508980/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mars, Venus and Cupid by Simone Cantarini and Veronese
Mars, Venus and Cupid by Simone Cantarini and Veronese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10004748/mars-venus-and-cupid-simone-cantarini-and-veroneseFree Image from public domain license
Weathered wall mockup, editable texture design
Weathered wall mockup, editable texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10813950/weathered-wall-mockup-editable-texture-designView license
The Rape of Europe
The Rape of Europe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712151/the-rape-europeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic shop blog banner post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic shop blog banner post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074048/aesthetic-shop-blog-banner-post-template-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Adoration of the Magi (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Giannicola di Paolo
The Adoration of the Magi (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Giannicola di Paolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149679/image-jesus-horse-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template, editable text
Museum Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742559/museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mars and Venus United by Love, Paolo Veronese (Paolo Caliari)
Mars and Venus United by Love, Paolo Veronese (Paolo Caliari)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185206/image-love-god-mars-and-venusFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic artwork Instagram post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic artwork Instagram post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004201/aesthetic-artwork-instagram-post-template-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Virgin and Child among angels in the clouds with Sts John the Baptist and Jerome, after Paolo Veronese's painting…
The Virgin and Child among angels in the clouds with Sts John the Baptist and Jerome, after Paolo Veronese's painting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712359/image-clouds-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic shop Facebook story template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic shop Facebook story template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073401/png-aesthetic-aphrodite-artView license
Lucas Cranach's Cupid complaining to Venus (1525) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
Lucas Cranach's Cupid complaining to Venus (1525) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984430/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Body positive Instagram post template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Body positive Instagram post template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919246/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Solomon's judgment
Solomon's judgment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798175/solomons-judgmentFree Image from public domain license
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622400/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The betrothal of Saint Catharina
The betrothal of Saint Catharina
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798149/the-betrothal-saint-catharinaFree Image from public domain license
Editable wall mockup, Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable wall mockup, Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067768/png-aphrodite-art-birth-venusView license
The Wedding Feast at Cana (after Paolo Veronese)
The Wedding Feast at Cana (after Paolo Veronese)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267411/the-wedding-feast-cana-after-paolo-veroneseFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic artwork Instagram post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic artwork Instagram post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072245/aesthetic-artwork-instagram-post-template-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Venus and Mars with cupids and three graces
Venus and Mars with cupids and three graces
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812831/venus-and-mars-with-cupids-and-three-gracesFree Image from public domain license
Body positive Facebook story template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Body positive Facebook story template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925506/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Maria's visit to Elisabeth
Maria's visit to Elisabeth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815925/marias-visit-elisabethFree Image from public domain license
Endless love, editable poster template
Endless love, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView license
Five women
Five women
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711632/five-womenFree Image from public domain license