rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Men's portrait by Bartholomeus Van Der Helst
Save
Edit Image
public domain portrait paintingfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainportrait
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Venus and Cupid by Bartholomeus Van Der Helst
Venus and Cupid by Bartholomeus Van Der Helst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920118/venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805136/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView license
Portrait.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Portrait.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651105/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jacobus Trip (1627-70), Armaments Dealer of Amsterdam and Dordrecht (1647 - 1670) by Bartholomeus van der Helst
Jacobus Trip (1627-70), Armaments Dealer of Amsterdam and Dordrecht (1647 - 1670) by Bartholomeus van der Helst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743284/image-rose-face-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Man
Portrait of a Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8212554/portrait-manFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Johan de Liefde (ca. 1619-73), Vice-Admiral (1668) by Bartholomeus van der Helst and Ludolf Bakhuysen
Johan de Liefde (ca. 1619-73), Vice-Admiral (1668) by Bartholomeus van der Helst and Ludolf Bakhuysen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731447/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection, editable flyer template for branding
New fashion collection, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727216/new-fashion-collection-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Portrait of Andries Bicker (1642) by Bartholomeus van der Helst
Portrait of Andries Bicker (1642) by Bartholomeus van der Helst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743895/portrait-andries-bicker-1642-bartholomeus-van-der-helstFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Young Man in Military Costume by Bartholomeus van der Helst
Portrait of a Young Man in Military Costume by Bartholomeus van der Helst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264357/portrait-young-man-military-costume-bartholomeus-van-der-helstFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
The Musician by Bartholomeus van der Helst
The Musician by Bartholomeus van der Helst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184898/the-musician-bartholomeus-van-der-helstFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection Twitter ad template, editable text & design
New fashion collection Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727023/new-fashion-collection-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Aert van Nes (1626-1693), Vice Admiral (1668) by Bartholomeus van der Helst and Ludolf Bakhuysen
Aert van Nes (1626-1693), Vice Admiral (1668) by Bartholomeus van der Helst and Ludolf Bakhuysen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742408/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Counseling Instagram post template
Counseling Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView license
Posthumous Portrait of Aucke Stellingwerff, Admiral of Friesland, Killed in 1665 at Lowestoft by a Cannonball (1670) by…
Posthumous Portrait of Aucke Stellingwerff, Admiral of Friesland, Killed in 1665 at Lowestoft by a Cannonball (1670) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744209/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
Samuel van Lansbergen (d. 1669), Remonstrant Minister in Rotterdam (1646) by Bartholomeus van der Helst
Samuel van Lansbergen (d. 1669), Remonstrant Minister in Rotterdam (1646) by Bartholomeus van der Helst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744247/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Mary Stuart, Princess of Orange, as Widow of William II (1652) by Bartholomeus van der Helst
Mary Stuart, Princess of Orange, as Widow of William II (1652) by Bartholomeus van der Helst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742040/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection poster template, editable advertisement
New fashion collection poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729001/new-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Gerard Andriesz Bicker (c. 1642) by Bartholomeus van der Helst
Portrait of Gerard Andriesz Bicker (c. 1642) by Bartholomeus van der Helst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742319/portrait-gerard-andriesz-bicker-c-1642-bartholomeus-van-der-helstFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760836/png-acrylic-paint-adult-android-wallpaperView license
A Dutch Burgomaster, after Bartholomeus van der Helst
A Dutch Burgomaster, after Bartholomeus van der Helst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7970553/dutch-burgomaster-after-bartholomeus-van-der-helstFree Image from public domain license
Moments in bloom poster template, editable text and design
Moments in bloom poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777976/moments-bloom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a 38-year-old man
Portrait of a 38-year-old man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803697/portrait-38-year-old-manFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection email header template, customizable design
New fashion collection email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727029/new-fashion-collection-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Banquet at the Crossbowmen’s Guild in Celebration of the Treaty of Münster (1648) by Bartholomeus van der Helst
Banquet at the Crossbowmen’s Guild in Celebration of the Treaty of Münster (1648) by Bartholomeus van der Helst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731538/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Newlywed dancing remixed by rawpixel
Newlywed dancing remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView license
Geertruida den Dubbelde (1647-84), Wife of Aert van Nes (1668) by Bartholomeus van der Helst and Ludolf Bakhuysen
Geertruida den Dubbelde (1647-84), Wife of Aert van Nes (1668) by Bartholomeus van der Helst and Ludolf Bakhuysen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742039/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup, editable man's back design
Tattoo mockup, editable man's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView license
Bartholomeus van der Helst
Bartholomeus van der Helst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205849/bartholomeus-van-der-helstFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A brooder.Self portrait
A brooder.Self portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801123/brooderself-portraitFree Image from public domain license