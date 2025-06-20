Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagecopenhagenchristen købkeromanticismpublic domain oil paintingcowvintage animalvintage paintingsoil paintingsView of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen KøbkeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 776 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5666 x 3663 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSci-fi book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseA View of Lake Sortedam from Dosseringen Looking towards the Suburb Nørrebro outside Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922460/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseSusanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseFrederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseView of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920127/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLast summer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131720/last-summer-poster-templateView licenseView Near Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923530/view-near-copenhagen-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseLove stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131773/love-stories-poster-templateView licenseView from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922490/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView licenseView from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923095/the-animal-painter-cdgebauer-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseWitches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView licensePortrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922732/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920553/rocks-and-turbulent-lakecapri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseView from the Loft of the Grain Store at the Bakery in the Citadel of Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920865/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bible poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987063/online-bible-poster-templateView licenseDecorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLight my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685707/light-fire-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePart of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923083/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseCaptain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922990/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePasteurized milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517613/pasteurized-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseThe animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922970/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseA sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924610/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685679/poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseA sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921775/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePart of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923144/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn old sailor by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView licensePart of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Kobke. Original public domain image from Statens…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233120/image-background-paper-sceneryFree Image from public domain license