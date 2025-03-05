rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Draft for the Gandil tombstone, at Assistens cemetery.The facade with a sarcophagus, on which a relief with a man, woman and…
Save
Edit Image
fireplace watercolorfireplacechurchartwatercolourbuildingmanvintage
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
Draft sarcophagus with relief for the Gandil tombstone at Assisten's cemetery
Draft sarcophagus with relief for the Gandil tombstone at Assisten's cemetery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817555/draft-sarcophagus-with-relief-for-the-gandil-tombstone-assistens-cemeteryFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Monumento Nicolo Marcello by Paolo Salviati
Monumento Nicolo Marcello by Paolo Salviati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14273598/monumento-nicolo-marcello-paolo-salviatiFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Wall decoration in the blue cabinet, draft for the end wall by Nicolai Abildgaard
Wall decoration in the blue cabinet, draft for the end wall by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924592/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Draft for the decoration of an end and long wall in a hall with fields that are finished at the top by arches
Draft for the decoration of an end and long wall in a hall with fields that are finished at the top by arches
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8789918/image-person-cross-churchFree Image from public domain license
Elegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element set
Elegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView license
Napoli, Chiesa S. Lorenzo, Tomba di Robert di Artois e [Joanna of Anjou]-Durazzo
Napoli, Chiesa S. Lorenzo, Tomba di Robert di Artois e [Joanna of Anjou]-Durazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14273617/photo-image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template
Believe in god poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823941/believe-god-poster-templateView license
L. Holberg's sarcophagus in Sorø church
L. Holberg's sarcophagus in Sorø church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757634/holbergs-sarcophagus-soro-churchFree Image from public domain license
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Draft for a double grave memorial for Christian III and Frederik II
Draft for a double grave memorial for Christian III and Frederik II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729248/draft-for-double-grave-memorial-for-christian-iii-and-frederikFree Image from public domain license
Orphanage donation poster template
Orphanage donation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView license
Statue of Clovis, Church of Sainte-Clotilde, Paris (1856) by Charles Marville
Statue of Clovis, Church of Sainte-Clotilde, Paris (1856) by Charles Marville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044305/statue-clovis-church-sainte-clotilde-paris-1856-charles-marvilleFree Image from public domain license
Hanukkah community party blog banner template
Hanukkah community party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786769/hanukkah-community-party-blog-banner-templateView license
L. Holberg's sarcophagus in Sorø church
L. Holberg's sarcophagus in Sorø church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757670/holbergs-sarcophagus-soro-churchFree Image from public domain license
Church at Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Church at Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577217/church-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Various objects, including a marble sarcophagus with a relief of the battle of the Giants against Jupiter, found near the…
Various objects, including a marble sarcophagus with a relief of the battle of the Giants against Jupiter, found near the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751007/image-lion-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Online Eid celebration Instagram post template
Online Eid celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517018/online-eid-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Porte Laterale de Notre-Dame á Paris by Dusacq et Cie
Porte Laterale de Notre-Dame á Paris by Dusacq et Cie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275346/porte-laterale-notre-dame-paris-dusacq-cieFree Image from public domain license
Editable wedding design element set
Editable wedding design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416271/editable-wedding-design-element-setView license
Draft for the frescoes in Viborg Cathedral.
Draft for the frescoes in Viborg Cathedral.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724762/draft-for-the-frescoes-viborg-cathedralFree Image from public domain license
Woman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Woman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670459/woman-with-bird-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Entrance to an unidentified tomb by Charles Moravia
Entrance to an unidentified tomb by Charles Moravia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14324374/entrance-unidentified-tomb-charles-moraviaFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063989/easter-sunday-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Draft for the frescoes in Viborg Cathedral.
Draft for the frescoes in Viborg Cathedral.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724765/draft-for-the-frescoes-viborg-cathedralFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526327/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tomb of Andrea Vendramin by Paolo Salviati
Tomb of Andrea Vendramin by Paolo Salviati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14273546/tomb-andrea-vendramin-paolo-salviatiFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577173/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Porte Laterale de Notre-Dame á Paris by Dusacq et Cie
Porte Laterale de Notre-Dame á Paris by Dusacq et Cie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249409/porte-laterale-notre-dame-paris-dusacq-cieFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram story template, editable text
Church service Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600780/church-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Model of the Arch of the Argentarii by Carl May
Model of the Arch of the Argentarii by Carl May
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323568/model-the-arch-the-argentarii-carl-mayFree Image from public domain license
Sunday church post template, editable social media design
Sunday church post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10973272/sunday-church-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Draft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.Decoration t.v.with Chr.IV as judge by…
Draft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.Decoration t.v.with Chr.IV as judge by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921850/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable wedding design element set
Editable wedding design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417033/editable-wedding-design-element-setView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791241/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Interior and ground plan of Bjernede Church
Interior and ground plan of Bjernede Church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749247/interior-and-ground-plan-bjernede-churchFree Image from public domain license