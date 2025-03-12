Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintingvintage portrait man oil paintingyoung man portrait public domainfacepersonartmanvintageYoung Italian male figure in a rocky landscape by L. A. SchouOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 729 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3180 x 5232 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseRoman Workmen Transporting an Antique Imperial Statue from the Colosseum through the Arch of Titus to the Capitoline Museums…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924861/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoman workers transport an ancient emperor statue from the Colosseum through the Arch of Titus to the museums in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924817/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseDiana with one of her nymphshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800732/diana-with-one-her-nymphsFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseCentaurs hunting wild boarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800898/centaurs-hunting-wild-boarFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDetail from the Colosseum.Two sketches on the left;half of the painting "Italian Peasants in Rome"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769439/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDepression Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104242/depression-instagram-post-templateView licenseSketch for the painting "Italian Peasants in Rome", as well as an addresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769313/sketch-for-the-painting-italian-peasants-rome-well-addressFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigure grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769259/figure-groupFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseView towards Italian mountain villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769352/view-towards-italian-mountain-villageFree Image from public domain licenseWork and chill post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView licenseCaricature head, and Italian addresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769277/caricature-head-and-italian-addressFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMelanie Becker, nee Wolffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800667/melanie-becker-nee-wolffFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFemale portrait.Londonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797222/female-portraitlondonFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA road with houses and figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769404/road-with-houses-and-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseMelanie Becker, nee Wolffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800753/melanie-becker-nee-wolffFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA little girl with a jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800982/little-girl-with-jarFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseThyra Schou, née Knudsen, as a childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804357/thyra-schou-nee-knudsen-childFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licensePencil sketchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769364/pencil-sketchFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknown by David Jacobsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924952/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseTravel quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArchitecture detailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769416/architecture-detailFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licenseStanding figure;Bacchus?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769272/standing-figurebacchusFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCentaur by L. A. Schouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924738/centaurFree Image from public domain license