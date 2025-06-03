rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Death of Socrates by Jean Francois Pierre Peyron
Save
Edit Image
socratessocrates public domaindeath of socratesvintage mansocrates paintingpaintingoil painting death
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
The Construction of Copenhagen's Dock in the Reign of Christian VI by Nicolai Abildgaard
The Construction of Copenhagen's Dock in the Reign of Christian VI by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922678/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Study for the Death of Socrates by Jean Francois Pierre Peyron
Study for the Death of Socrates by Jean Francois Pierre Peyron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14261689/study-for-the-death-socrates-jean-francois-pierre-peyronFree Image from public domain license
Philosophy class Instagram post template, editable text
Philosophy class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102516/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Niels Klim is praised by the Qvamites by Nicolai Abildgaard
Niels Klim is praised by the Qvamites by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924774/niels-klim-praised-the-qvamitesFree Image from public domain license
The Creation of Adam ripped paper element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
The Creation of Adam ripped paper element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060312/png-adam-antique-artView license
Poor people.In the waiting room of death
Poor people.In the waiting room of death
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811618/poor-peoplein-the-waiting-room-deathFree Image from public domain license
The Creation of Adam element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
The Creation of Adam element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060327/png-adam-antique-artView license
The devotion of the Potuans on the feast day of the incomprehensible god by Nicolai Abildgaard
The devotion of the Potuans on the feast day of the incomprehensible god by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924912/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060341/famous-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saul and David
Saul and David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800304/saul-and-davidFree Image from public domain license
Editable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062431/editable-brush-stroke-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Life Class at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
The Life Class at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922738/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801937/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView license
Two Roman morra players outside an osteria
Two Roman morra players outside an osteria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804503/two-roman-morra-players-outside-osteriaFree Image from public domain license
Vincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801898/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView license
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801794/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView license
St Vincent de Paul at the Deathbed of Louis XIII by Jean Francois De Troy
St Vincent de Paul at the Deathbed of Louis XIII by Jean Francois De Troy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924848/vincent-paul-the-deathbed-louis-xiiiFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's skull vintage sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's skull vintage sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801692/van-goghs-skull-vintage-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Frederik VI as crown prince
Frederik VI as crown prince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804473/frederik-crown-princeFree Image from public domain license
Vincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801936/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView license
Mercury kills Argus by Girolamo Troppa
Mercury kills Argus by Girolamo Troppa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924851/mercury-kills-argusFree Image from public domain license
Philosophy class poster template, editable text and design
Philosophy class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606744/philosophy-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A troupe of line dancers shortly before the start of a performance by Julius Friedlænder
A troupe of line dancers shortly before the start of a performance by Julius Friedlænder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924653/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
A gardener by Balthasar Denner
A gardener by Balthasar Denner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924353/gardenerFree Image from public domain license
Men's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Men's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082129/mens-vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
A potuan whose reform proposal is approved is carried in triumph by Nicolai Abildgaard
A potuan whose reform proposal is approved is carried in triumph by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924897/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063049/famous-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Niels Klim on a hike in Potu by Nicolai Abildgaard
Niels Klim on a hike in Potu by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923184/niels-klim-hike-potuFree Image from public domain license
Editable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063030/editable-brush-stroke-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Glass and Coral Factory by Jacob Van Loo
A Glass and Coral Factory by Jacob Van Loo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924772/glass-and-coral-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Unknown by Vilhelm Kyhn
Unknown by Vilhelm Kyhn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922367/unknown-vilhelm-kyhnFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
The Raffenberg Family by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
The Raffenberg Family by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924722/the-raffenberg-family-wilhelm-ferdinand-bendzFree Image from public domain license
Philosophy class Instagram post template, editable text
Philosophy class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026743/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of the architect F. Meldahl
Portrait of the architect F. Meldahl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801080/portrait-the-architect-meldahlFree Image from public domain license