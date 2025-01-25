Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Image1638christian artchristfacepersonartvintagepublic domainThe Baptism of Christ by Francesco AlbaniOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 827 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4312 x 2970 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristian youth camp poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe penitent Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799835/the-penitent-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800203/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristian IV by Karel Van Iii Manderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924840/christianFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseJohn the Baptist points out the approaching Jesus. Etching by P.S. Bartoli after P.F. Mola.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999274/image-face-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView licenseThe Flight into Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728998/the-flight-into-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView licenseThe Construction of Copenhagen's Dock in the Reign of Christian VI by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922678/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560591/christian-youth-camp-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Rest on the Flight into Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728683/the-rest-the-flight-into-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseLight and Truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView licenseUnknown by Christian Andreas Schleisnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924921/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512533/christian-youth-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseColonnade in ruinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797927/colonnade-ruinsFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseOdysseus and the Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801209/odysseus-and-the-churchFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseChrist heals at the pool of Bethesda by Dirck Van Delenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924463/christ-heals-the-pool-bethesdaFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10688614/easter-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Koldberger Heide 1644 by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922733/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762759/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseChurch and Odysseus by Pietro Da Cortonahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922298/church-and-odysseusFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560599/christian-youth-camp-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMary's Annunciation by Agostino Masuccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922156/marys-annunciationFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622679/christianity-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist in the realm of the dead by Joakim Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920718/christ-the-realm-the-deadFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristian VII Uniting the Ducal with the Royal Part of Holstein in 1773 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922594/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Baptism of Christ by Frantz Cleynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923524/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristian VIII (1786-1848) and Queen Caroline Amalie (1796-1881) in Coronation Robes by Joseph Désiré Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924723/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpirituality & faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036413/spirituality-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist in Emmaus by Antonio Circignanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921505/christ-emmausFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491586/bible-psalm-facebook-story-templateView licenseChrist in Gethsemane, Carlo Dolcihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920115/christ-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain license