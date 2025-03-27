Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageinheritancefacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainadultThe tribute of inheritance in 1660 by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1046 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3026 x 3471 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTarquinius and the Sibylhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805864/tarquinius-and-the-sibylFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrederik III receives absolute power in 1660 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923150/frederik-iii-receives-absolute-power-1660Free Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMoses is taken out of the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805739/moses-taken-out-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApollo instructs the Parces to seek out Ceres, who has fled the earth by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923198/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe robber gang's housekeeper comforts the young girl by telling the myth of Cupid and Psyche. Motif from Apuleius: The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923105/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Roman poet Tibulus who cries outside his beloved's door because he has no money by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923210/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe solution of the stave band 1788. Allegoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806005/the-solution-the-stave-band-1788-allegoryFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Asian trade.Allegoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805602/the-asian-tradeallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseHamlet delivers the letter written by himself to the Queen of Scotland by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923866/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of the lawyer Cornelis Boschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805647/portrait-the-lawyer-cornelis-boschFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580513/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseChristian V gives Danish Law 1683 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922278/christian-gives-danish-law-1683Free Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMagnus Stenbock surrenders the Tønningen fortress to Frederik IV in 1714 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923039/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseTheology. by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922715/theologyFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHamlet with his mother by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924524/hamlet-with-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseChristian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Kolberger Heide 1644 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923148/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseThe Potuans are amazed to see Niels Klim's kneeling before the wise prince by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924895/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531615/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNiels Klim is praised by the Qvamites by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924774/niels-klim-praised-the-qvamitesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseThe Greek Poet Anacreon and Bathyll by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922514/the-greek-poet-anacreon-and-bathyllFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licensePapirius and his Motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729190/papirius-and-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseOdysseus Takes Counsel with Teiresias.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727344/odysseus-takes-counsel-with-teiresiasFree Image from public domain license