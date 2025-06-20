rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Unknown by Peter Hansen
Save
Edit Image
public domain portrait paintingpaintingpeter hansenimpressionism public domainpublic domain watercolor portraitportrait unknownpublic domain watercolor peopleportrait woman
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259138/encouraging-classroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spring.Young girl with a pram by Peter Hansen
Spring.Young girl with a pram by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923818/springyoung-girl-with-pram-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sister is crying by Peter Hansen
Sister is crying by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920936/sister-crying-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787958/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Children skating outside Fåborg by Peter Hansen
Children skating outside Fåborg by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920499/children-skating-outside-faborg-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition blog banner template
Van Gogh exhibition blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704968/van-gogh-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView license
Unknown by Peter Hansen
Unknown by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922743/unknown-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of the artist's wife Elise by Peter Hansen
Portrait of the artist's wife Elise by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919277/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Playing Children, Meadow Square by Peter Hansen
Playing Children, Meadow Square by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920498/playing-children-meadow-square-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Ramparts of Christianshavn.Jump by Peter Hansen
The Ramparts of Christianshavn.Jump by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923732/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
From Faaborg harbour by Peter Hansen
From Faaborg harbour by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920733/from-faaborg-harbour-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
From Enghavevej.Evening by Peter Hansen
From Enghavevej.Evening by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920644/from-enghavevejevening-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The plowman turns by Peter Hansen
The plowman turns by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924388/the-plowman-turns-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mountainside with olive trees and a villa by Peter Hansen
Mountainside with olive trees and a villa by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920931/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boys Bathing by Peter Hansen
Boys Bathing by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920539/boys-bathing-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Funen landscape. by Peter Hansen
Funen landscape. by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920804/funen-landscape-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058741/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-sticker-editable-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Agriculture. by Peter Hansen
Agriculture. by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920813/agriculture-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
People at park editable design, community remix
People at park editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596557/people-park-editable-design-community-remixView license
Studies of armor by Peter Hansen
Studies of armor by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920719/studies-armor-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Art painting gallery flyer template, editable ad
Art painting gallery flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240720/art-painting-gallery-flyer-template-editableView license
Rye in trot.Cat red fox.In the background Bjørnø by Peter Hansen
Rye in trot.Cat red fox.In the background Bjørnø by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922425/image-background-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Magical story poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Magical story poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713577/png-animal-art-bedtime-storyView license
Tree top by Peter Hansen
Tree top by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919526/tree-top-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Waving rye by Peter Hansen
Waving rye by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920633/waving-rye-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Art painting gallery poster template, customizable design & text
Art painting gallery poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240736/art-painting-gallery-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Studies of armor by Peter Hansen
Studies of armor by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920766/studies-armor-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Art nature exhibition
Art nature exhibition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710224/art-nature-exhibitionView license
Bathing boys.Fåborg Fjord by Peter Hansen
Bathing boys.Fåborg Fjord by Peter Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922716/bathing-boysfaborg-fjord-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license