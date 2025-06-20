Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain portrait paintingpaintingpeter hansenimpressionism public domainpublic domain watercolor portraitportrait unknownpublic domain watercolor peopleportrait womanUnknown by Peter HansenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 828 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4585 x 6645 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEncouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259138/encouraging-classroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring.Young girl with a pram by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923818/springyoung-girl-with-pram-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSister is crying by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920936/sister-crying-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787958/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseChildren skating outside Fåborg by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920499/children-skating-outside-faborg-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704968/van-gogh-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView licenseUnknown by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922743/unknown-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of the artist's wife Elise by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919277/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePlaying Children, Meadow Square by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920498/playing-children-meadow-square-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Ramparts of Christianshavn.Jump by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923732/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrom Faaborg harbour by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920733/from-faaborg-harbour-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrom Enghavevej.Evening by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920644/from-enghavevejevening-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe plowman turns by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924388/the-plowman-turns-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMountainside with olive trees and a villa by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920931/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoys Bathing by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920539/boys-bathing-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseFunen landscape. by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920804/funen-landscape-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseCat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058741/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-sticker-editable-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAgriculture. by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920813/agriculture-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licensePeople at park editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596557/people-park-editable-design-community-remixView licenseStudies of armor by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920719/studies-armor-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting gallery flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240720/art-painting-gallery-flyer-template-editableView licenseRye in trot.Cat red fox.In the background Bjørnø by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922425/image-background-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseMagical story poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713577/png-animal-art-bedtime-storyView licenseTree top by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919526/tree-top-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseWaving rye by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920633/waving-rye-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting gallery poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240736/art-painting-gallery-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseStudies of armor by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920766/studies-armor-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710224/art-nature-exhibitionView licenseBathing boys.Fåborg Fjord by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922716/bathing-boysfaborg-fjord-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain license