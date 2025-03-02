Edit ImageCrop28SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintingpaintingjacobsendavid headwork womanprofessionalstudiowoman studio painting public domainA Lady in the Studio by David JacobsenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2974 x 3902 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLead with expertise poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnknown by David Jacobsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924952/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQueen Sophie Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797426/queen-sophie-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724847/lead-with-expertise-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam IV of Orange's consort Anna, daughter of Georg IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797448/william-oranges-consort-anna-daughter-georgFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739894/lead-with-expertiseView licenseQueen Charlotte Amaliehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797413/queen-charlotte-amalieFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724993/company-vision-mission-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCountess Caroline Schimmelmann (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804628/countess-caroline-schimmelmannFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724995/company-vision-mission-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLady's portrait from the time of Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797299/ladys-portrait-from-the-time-christian-viiFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724849/lead-with-expertise-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Louise Augustahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800465/portrait-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain licenseBank teller resume template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12421475/bank-teller-resume-template-editable-designView licenseSt.Ceciliahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799251/stceciliaFree Image from public domain licenseOffice warriors Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443301/office-warriors-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801406/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licensePortrait of Sophie Dorothea of Prussiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797481/portrait-sophie-dorothea-prussiaFree Image from public domain licenseDaisy & inspiratio0n Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775590/daisy-inspiratio0n-facebook-post-templateView licenseA lady hour is abducted by newtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797289/lady-hour-abducted-newtsFree Image from public domain licenseBlossom florist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775593/blossom-florist-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797304/unknownFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708699/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseLady with doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797353/lady-with-dogFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027248/special-coffee-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of a Young Lady by Federico Baroccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923572/portrait-young-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseAndromache in powerlessness at the sight of Hektor's corpse by J. L. Lundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922141/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027251/special-coffee-facebook-story-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804283/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027250/special-coffee-poster-templateView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797417/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tote bag mockup, vintage famous painting print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867330/png-accessory-american-apparelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805856/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseChrist in Emmaushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798009/christ-emmausFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseAchilles between the daughters of Lykomedeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805903/achilles-between-the-daughters-lykomedesFree Image from public domain license