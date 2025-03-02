Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagepaintingportrait femalewoman portraitportrait paintingscarl blochartist painting faceart painting womanportraitThe artist's wife, Mrs. Alma Bloch, née Trepka by Carl BlochOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 905 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6092 x 8078 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNew products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151049/new-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEmilie Mathilde Roed, née Kruse, the artist's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801598/emilie-mathilde-roed-nee-kruse-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView licenseSewing Girl (Artist's Wife)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768713/sewing-girl-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseYoung women. From left: Karen Bramsen;the artist's wife Esther, née Lange;Johanne Munch-Petersen by Julius Paulsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922859/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThora Hunæus, née Garbrecht, the artist's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804442/thora-hunaeus-nee-garbrecht-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseCarl Peter Ulrick's wife, Sofia Augusta.Catherine II of Russiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797499/carl-peter-ulricks-wife-sofia-augustacatherine-russiaFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseMathilde Theresia von Irgens-Bergh, née Holsten, the Wife of Mathias Friis von Irgens-Bergh by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922684/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728016/portrait-colonel-jean-jacques-gautier-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035388/adele-bloch-bauer-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRahbek at his wife's deathbedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800630/rahbek-his-wifes-deathbedFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081058/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseAdelheid Berlin, Grosserer Lippmann Berlin's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813199/adelheid-berlin-grosserer-lippmann-berlins-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseChristine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496065/art-nouveau-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe artist's wife Esther, née Wintherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800690/the-artists-wife-esther-nee-wintherFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496185/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA wife who sells fishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802102/wife-who-sells-fishFree Image from public domain licenseRipped vintage paper element, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892122/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseQueen Olga of Greece by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924795/queen-olga-greeceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimt's flyer mockup, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869276/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseA Room in the Artist's Home in Strandgade, Copenhagen, with the Artist's Wife by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922566/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's beige background, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, gold frame collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074957/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-aestheticism-artView licensePeasant wife in conversation with a seated gentlemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813444/peasant-wife-conversation-with-seated-gentlemanFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's painting postage stamp, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074980/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-aestheticismView licenseThe pear, 1910, Carl Wilhelmsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863407/the-pear-1910Free Image from public domain licenseWrinkled brown paper background, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891957/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-aestheticism-artView licenseThe Artist's Wife, Ida Hammershøi, née Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727654/the-artists-wife-ida-hammershoi-nee-ilstedFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting collage, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060819/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-aestheticism-artView licenseSusanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWrinkled brown paper background, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034197/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-aestheticism-artView licenseThe Artist's Wife by Lamplight by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922734/the-artists-wife-lamplightFree Image from public domain licenseWrinkled black paper background, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060217/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-aestheticism-artView licenseCathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804468/cathrine-jensen-nee-lorenzen-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain license