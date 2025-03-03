Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevasespain foodeuropean patternporcelain platepatternhorseanimalplantCharger by Talavera de la Reina PotteriesOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1136 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2840 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable round plate mockup, pink flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView licenseTazza by Talavera de la Reina Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933220/tazza-talavera-reina-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral plate png mockup element, editable kitchenware designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424817/vintage-floral-plate-png-mockup-element-editable-kitchenware-designView licenseCharger with foliate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235421/charger-with-foliate-designFree Image from public domain licensePorcelain teacup mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212057/porcelain-teacup-mockup-editable-designView licenseCharger by Lambeth Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932855/charger-lambeth-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424045/vintage-floral-dish-png-mockup-element-editable-kitchenware-designView licensePlate by Talavera Poblana (Potter)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8939140/plate-talavera-poblana-potterFree Image from public domain licenseEaster celebration Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408234/easter-celebration-facebook-post-templateView licenseChargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935004/chargerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink plate interior mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12342970/editable-pink-plate-interior-mockup-designView licenseShaving Dish by Talavera Poblana (Potter)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941194/shaving-dish-talavera-poblana-potterFree Image from public domain licenseEaster sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408222/easter-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseLarge Plate by Talavera Poblana (Potter)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010346/large-plate-talavera-poblana-potterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140068/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseChargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933955/chargerFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseCharger by Lambeth Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936380/charger-lambeth-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseBaby dish editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220631/baby-dish-editable-mockupView licensePlatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933143/plateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150209/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseVintage floral ceramic plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933819/plateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150099/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseBasin by Talavera Poblana (Potter)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8939676/basin-talavera-poblana-potterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseVintage ornate ceramic plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933291/plateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150223/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licensePlatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933159/plateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150498/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseAntique blue porcelain plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008623/plateFree Image from public domain licensePlate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391454/plate-mockup-editable-designView licensePlatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932838/plateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plate mockup, tableware product flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9994525/editable-plate-mockup-tableware-product-flat-lay-designView licenseCharger with portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329489/charger-with-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140089/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseHistoric ceramic plate arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934963/chargerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139453/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licensePlate by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009067/plate-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139546/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseHispano-Moresque Platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930769/hispano-moresque-plateFree Image from public domain license