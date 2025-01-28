rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
E-26: French Anteroom of the Empire Period, c. 1810 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Save
Edit Image
throne roomdoorthroneornatefurniturepalace interiorempire stateeuropean interior
Steampunk time traveller fantasy remix, editable design
Steampunk time traveller fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665580/steampunk-time-traveller-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
E-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929367/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Black knight fantasy remix, editable design
Black knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
E-25: French Bathroom and Boudoir of the Revolutionary Period, 1793-1804 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-25: French Bathroom and Boudoir of the Revolutionary Period, 1793-1804 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929338/photo-image-pattern-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain license
Medieval assassin fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval assassin fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663759/medieval-assassin-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
E-19: French Dining Room of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-19: French Dining Room of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929455/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Medieval castle scene fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval castle scene fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663990/medieval-castle-scene-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
E-18: French Salon of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-18: French Salon of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929337/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
E-20: French Library of the Louis XV Period, c. 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-20: French Library of the Louis XV Period, c. 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929495/photo-image-person-book-woodFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template
Museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView license
E-11: English Entrance Hall of the Georgian Period, c. 1775 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
E-11: English Entrance Hall of the Georgian Period, c. 1775 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929364/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
E-9: English Drawing Room of the Georgian period, 1770-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-9: English Drawing Room of the Georgian period, 1770-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929290/photo-image-person-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
E-17: French Bedroom, Late 16th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-17: French Bedroom, Late 16th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929351/e-17-french-bedroom-late-16th-century-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Living room furniture Instagram post template
Living room furniture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602601/living-room-furniture-instagram-post-templateView license
E-3: English Reception Room of the Jacobean Period, 1625-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-3: English Reception Room of the Jacobean Period, 1625-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929314/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain license
Pastel pink armchair, editable living room furniture design
Pastel pink armchair, editable living room furniture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9356742/pastel-pink-armchair-editable-living-room-furniture-designView license
E-1: English Great Room of the Late Tudor Period, 1550-1603 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-1: English Great Room of the Late Tudor Period, 1550-1603 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929315/photo-image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template
Museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516729/museum-instagram-post-templateView license
E-23: French Dining Room of the Periods of Louis XV and Louis XIV by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-23: French Dining Room of the Periods of Louis XV and Louis XIV by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929340/photo-image-person-living-room-candleFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962307/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView license
E-16: French Hall of the Louis XII Period, c. 1500 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-16: French Hall of the Louis XII Period, c. 1500 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929375/photo-image-church-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
E-22: French Provincial Bedroom of the Louis XV Period, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-22: French Provincial Bedroom of the Louis XV Period, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929381/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Green armchair png mockup element, editable living room furniture design
Green armchair png mockup element, editable living room furniture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9356747/green-armchair-png-mockup-element-editable-living-room-furniture-designView license
E-21: French Boudoir of the Louis XV Period, 1740-60 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-21: French Boudoir of the Louis XV Period, 1740-60 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929309/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room key tag, editable design
Hotel room key tag, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962453/hotel-room-key-tag-editable-designView license
E-5: English Cottage Kitchen of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-14 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-5: English Cottage Kitchen of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-14 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929361/photo-image-wood-living-room-wallFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
E-4: English Drawing Room of the Late Jacobean Period, 1680-1702 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-4: English Drawing Room of the Late Jacobean Period, 1680-1702 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929377/photo-image-person-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Medieval queen fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval queen fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665057/medieval-queen-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
E-2: English Bedchamber of the Jacobean or Stuart Period, 1603-88 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-2: English Bedchamber of the Jacobean or Stuart Period, 1603-88 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929333/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976793/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView license
E-28: German Sitting Room of the Biedermeier Period, 1815-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-28: German Sitting Room of the Biedermeier Period, 1815-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929412/photo-image-frame-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
PNG dark green classic luxury armchair mockup, editable design
PNG dark green classic luxury armchair mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821064/png-dark-green-classic-luxury-armchair-mockup-editable-designView license
E-24: French Salon of the Louis XVI Period, c. 1780 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-24: French Salon of the Louis XVI Period, c. 1780 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929323/photo-image-roses-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license
Wedding venue Instagram post template
Wedding venue Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626021/wedding-venue-instagram-post-templateView license
E-8: English Bedroom of the Georgian Period, 1760-75 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-8: English Bedroom of the Georgian Period, 1760-75 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929470/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain license