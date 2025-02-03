Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagenarcissa niblack thornealtarbiedermeiermansion interior biedermeierframepersonchurchartE-28: German Sitting Room of the Biedermeier Period, 1815-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 829 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2073 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseE-16: French Hall of the Louis XII Period, c. 1500 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929375/photo-image-church-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseE-18: French Salon of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929337/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539378/islamic-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-9: English Drawing Room of the Georgian period, 1770-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929290/photo-image-person-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539520/islamic-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929367/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512830/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-4: English Drawing Room of the Late Jacobean Period, 1680-1702 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929377/photo-image-person-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769985/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-6: English Library of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929396/photo-image-plant-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879643/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseE-21: French Boudoir of the Louis XV Period, 1740-60 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929309/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512831/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseE-19: French Dining Room of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929455/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512827/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA19: Maryland Dining Room, 1770-74 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929326/a19-maryland-dining-room-1770-74-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879653/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseE-8: English Bedroom of the Georgian Period, 1760-75 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929470/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482150/jesus-risen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-3: English Reception Room of the Jacobean Period, 1625-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929314/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseGod is love Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760287/god-love-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseE-22: French Provincial Bedroom of the Louis XV Period, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929381/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseGod is love poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760288/god-love-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-26: French Anteroom of the Empire Period, c. 1810 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929391/photo-image-plant-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008772/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-2: English Bedchamber of the Jacobean or Stuart Period, 1603-88 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929333/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service social media template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598830/church-service-social-media-template-editable-designView licenseE-25: French Bathroom and Boudoir of the Revolutionary Period, 1793-1804 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929338/photo-image-pattern-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003233/church-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseE-20: French Library of the Louis XV Period, c. 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929495/photo-image-person-book-woodFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760295/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-5: English Cottage Kitchen of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-14 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929361/photo-image-wood-living-room-wallFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760294/sunday-worship-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseE-12: English Drawing Room of the Georgian Period, c. 1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929347/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495738/jesus-risen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-23: French Dining Room of the Periods of Louis XV and Louis XIV by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929340/photo-image-person-living-room-candleFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003232/church-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseE-24: French Salon of the Louis XVI Period, c. 1780 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929323/photo-image-roses-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license