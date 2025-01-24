Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagenarcissa niblack thornereception deskgeorgian interiorbedroomgeorgianbedroom interiorluxury bedroomliving roomE-8: English Bedroom of the Georgian Period, 1760-75 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 763 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1908 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHotel gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403409/hotel-gift-voucher-templateView licenseE-9: English Drawing Room of the Georgian period, 1770-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929290/photo-image-person-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610017/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseE-2: English Bedchamber of the Jacobean or Stuart Period, 1603-88 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929333/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseModern bedroom editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682245/modern-bedroom-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseE-7: English Drawing Room of the Early Georgian Period, 1730s by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929359/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseModern lamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997093/modern-lamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseE-19: French Dining Room of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929455/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseModern lamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997266/modern-lamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseE-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929367/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseCost of living poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11815760/cost-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-4: English Drawing Room of the Late Jacobean Period, 1680-1702 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929377/photo-image-person-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, girls bedroom decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732968/photo-frame-mockup-girls-bedroom-decorView licenseE-18: French Salon of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929337/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal interior Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768224/minimal-interior-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseE-17: French Bedroom, Late 16th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929351/e-17-french-bedroom-late-16th-century-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseStar & bedroom painting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599923/star-bedroom-painting-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-11: English Entrance Hall of the Georgian Period, c. 1775 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929364/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHotel gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14373366/hotel-gift-voucher-templateView licenseE-26: French Anteroom of the Empire Period, c. 1810 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929391/photo-image-plant-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred minimal bedroom backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163669/editable-blurred-minimal-bedroom-backdropView licenseE-14: English Drawing Room of the Victorian Period, 1840-70 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929407/photo-image-crown-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643226/interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-3: English Reception Room of the Jacobean Period, 1625-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929314/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseHome furniture element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995688/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView licenseE-24: French Salon of the Louis XVI Period, c. 1780 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929323/photo-image-roses-shadow-personFree Image from public domain licenseHome furniture element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995248/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView licenseE-21: French Boudoir of the Louis XV Period, 1740-60 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929309/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal interior Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930375/minimal-interior-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseE-6: English Library of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929396/photo-image-plant-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467404/bedroom-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA15: New York Parlor, 1850-70 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929442/a15-new-york-parlor-1850-70-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662944/bedroom-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-20: French Library of the Louis XV Period, c. 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929495/photo-image-person-book-woodFree Image from public domain licenseHome furniture element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994972/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView licenseE-23: French Dining Room of the Periods of Louis XV and Louis XIV by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929340/photo-image-person-living-room-candleFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650528/bedroom-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseE-22: French Provincial Bedroom of the Louis XV Period, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929381/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602277/bedroom-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-10: English Dining Room of the Georgian Period, 1770-90 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929262/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license