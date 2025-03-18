Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternsartcirclevintagefloral patternsdesignfoodfloralOrnate vintage porcelain plate designOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1178 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2946 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower peaches frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708026/flower-peaches-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseTea Bowl and Saucerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929583/tea-bowl-and-saucerFree Image from public domain licensePeaches and flower aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951294/peaches-and-flower-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseExquisite antique porcelain platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931098/plateFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral wreath png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235990/vintage-floral-wreath-png-editable-designView licenseVintage decorative porcelain plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931198/plateFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract butterfly frame background, pink, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885655/abstract-butterfly-frame-background-pink-editable-designView licenseTea Bowl and Saucerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932600/tea-bowl-and-saucerFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, orange gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552234/art-nouveau-flower-background-orange-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrnate porcelain decorative platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930187/dishFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, orange gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552231/art-nouveau-flower-background-orange-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseColorful antique porcelain plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932752/plateFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509855/art-nouveau-flower-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElegant broken porcelain platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929818/dishFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496824/art-nouveau-flower-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntique royal crest platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929372/plateFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509931/art-nouveau-flower-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSoup Bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929780/soup-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, orange gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552256/art-nouveau-flower-background-orange-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntique porcelain plate with cresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936599/platterFree Image from public domain licenseOval flower frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608256/oval-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDecorative ceramic plate with illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929523/plateFree Image from public domain licenseOval flower frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608508/oval-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseAntique porcelain platter arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933057/platterFree Image from public domain licensePeaches and flower desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951332/peaches-and-flower-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseElegant porcelain heraldic platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932860/plateFree Image from public domain licenseWax seal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13722479/wax-seal-editable-design-element-setView licenseElegant antique porcelain plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931932/dishFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic craft Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538101/ceramic-craft-instagram-post-templateView licensePlatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933123/plateFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral butterfly background, dark blue design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508697/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-dark-blue-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSoup Platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930742/soup-plateFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage woman background, aesthetic leafy patterned background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534161/png-aesthetic-background-leafy-patternedView licenseAntique Dutch ceramic plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931121/plateFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563308/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntique porcelain platter with artworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929363/platterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630999/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseSoup Platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931761/soup-plateFree Image from public domain licenseBeige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931958/plateFree Image from public domain license