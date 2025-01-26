rawpixel
E-20: French Library of the Louis XV Period, c. 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Editable barn wooden shelf design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15197960/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView license
E-5: English Cottage Kitchen of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-14 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929361/photo-image-wood-living-room-wallFree Image from public domain license
Pastel living room, editable remix home interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080642/pastel-living-room-editable-remix-home-interior-designView license
E-22: French Provincial Bedroom of the Louis XV Period, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929381/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room remix, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080660/aesthetic-living-room-remix-editable-home-decor-designView license
E-19: French Dining Room of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929455/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Retro interior, editable remix living room design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080654/retro-interior-editable-remix-living-room-designView license
A3: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929625/a3-massachusetts-dining-room-1720-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
Lagom aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20485441/lagom-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView license
A4: Connecticut Valley Tavern Parlor, c. 1750 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929406/a4-connecticut-valley-tavern-parlor-1750-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
Retro interior, editable remix living room design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135891/retro-interior-editable-remix-living-room-designView license
A24: Virginia Entrance Hall, 1751-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929402/a24-virginia-entrance-hall-1751-55-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Pastel living room remix, editable home interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135853/pastel-living-room-remix-editable-home-interior-designView license
E-16: French Hall of the Louis XII Period, c. 1500 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929375/photo-image-church-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room, editable houseplant remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080644/aesthetic-living-room-editable-houseplant-remix-designView license
A25: Virginia Drawing Room, 1755 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929515/a25-virginia-drawing-room-1755-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Editable barn wooden shelf design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15199794/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView license
E-12: English Drawing Room of the Georgian Period, c. 1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929347/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic houseplant, editable living room remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135857/aesthetic-houseplant-editable-living-room-remix-designView license
E-2: English Bedchamber of the Jacobean or Stuart Period, 1603-88 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929333/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japandi counter with photo frames editable mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678909/aesthetic-japandi-counter-with-photo-frames-editable-mockup-home-decorView license
E-18: French Salon of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929337/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable barn wooden shelf design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15197540/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView license
E-21: French Boudoir of the Louis XV Period, 1740-60 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929309/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain license
Wall mounted TV mockup, editable screen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307056/wall-mounted-mockup-editable-screenView license
E-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929367/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Furniture sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940653/furniture-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
E-17: French Bedroom, Late 16th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929351/e-17-french-bedroom-late-16th-century-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Interior design poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898690/interior-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A2: New Hampshire Parlor, c. 1710 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929433/a2-new-hampshire-parlor-1710-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Book cover mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7409603/book-cover-mockup-editable-designView license
E-23: French Dining Room of the Periods of Louis XV and Louis XIV by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929340/photo-image-person-living-room-candleFree Image from public domain license
Book cover editable mockup, realistic publishing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12656392/book-cover-editable-mockup-realistic-publishingView license
A12: Cape Cod Living Room, 1750-1850 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929395/a12-cape-cod-living-room-1750-1850-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Good morning poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913981/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A27: Virginia Kitchen, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929430/a27-virginia-kitchen-18th-century-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Furniture sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549865/furniture-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
E-6: English Library of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929396/photo-image-plant-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred wooden kitchen floor backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163982/editable-blurred-wooden-kitchen-floor-backdropView license
A8: Massachusetts Bedroom, c. 1801 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929354/a8-massachusetts-bedroom-1801-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license