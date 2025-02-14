rawpixel
A17: Pennsylvania Kitchen, 1752 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
A2: New Hampshire Parlor, c. 1710 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929433/a2-new-hampshire-parlor-1710-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
A18: Shaker Living Room, c. 1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929276/a18-shaker-living-room-1800-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
E-5: English Cottage Kitchen of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-14 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929361/photo-image-wood-living-room-wallFree Image from public domain license
A4: Connecticut Valley Tavern Parlor, c. 1750 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929406/a4-connecticut-valley-tavern-parlor-1750-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
A12: Cape Cod Living Room, 1750-1850 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929395/a12-cape-cod-living-room-1750-1850-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
A1: Massachusetts Living Room and Kitchen, 1675-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929293/photo-image-wood-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain license
A24: Virginia Entrance Hall, 1751-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929402/a24-virginia-entrance-hall-1751-55-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
A3: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929625/a3-massachusetts-dining-room-1720-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
A36: California Living Room, 1850-1875 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929499/a36-california-living-room-1850-1875-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
A7: New Hampshire Entrance Hall, 1799 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929413/a7-new-hampshire-entrance-hall-1799-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
A6: New Hampshire Dining Room, 1760 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929424/a6-new-hampshire-dining-room-1760-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
E-22: French Provincial Bedroom of the Louis XV Period, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929381/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
A25: Virginia Drawing Room, 1755 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929515/a25-virginia-drawing-room-1755-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
A28: South Carolina Drawing Room, 1775-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929379/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
A19: Maryland Dining Room, 1770-74 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929326/a19-maryland-dining-room-1770-74-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
A27: Virginia Kitchen, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929430/a27-virginia-kitchen-18th-century-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
A22: Virginia Dining Room, c. 1752 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929353/a22-virginia-dining-room-1752-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
A31: Tennessee Entrance Hall, 1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929300/a31-tennessee-entrance-hall-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
E-19: French Dining Room of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929455/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
A26: Virginia Dining Room, c. 1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929401/a26-virginia-dining-room-1800-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license