Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagenarcissa niblack thornemassachusettsarchitecturealtarwoodpersonhousebuildingA3: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1720 by Narcissa Niblack ThorneOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 492 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1229 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseA4: Connecticut Valley Tavern Parlor, c. 1750 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929406/a4-connecticut-valley-tavern-parlor-1750-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseA2: New Hampshire Parlor, c. 1710 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929433/a2-new-hampshire-parlor-1710-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927212/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseA19: Maryland Dining Room, 1770-74 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929326/a19-maryland-dining-room-1770-74-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseDance music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13498762/dance-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseA12: Cape Cod Living Room, 1750-1850 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929395/a12-cape-cod-living-room-1750-1850-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927111/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseA24: Virginia Entrance Hall, 1751-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929402/a24-virginia-entrance-hall-1751-55-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred concert hall backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164913/editable-blurred-concert-hall-backdropView licenseA25: Virginia Drawing Room, 1755 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929515/a25-virginia-drawing-room-1755-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428111/church-service-poster-templateView licenseA32: Louisiana Bedroom, 1800-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929366/a32-louisiana-bedroom-1800-50-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13497624/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView licenseA6: New Hampshire Dining Room, 1760 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929424/a6-new-hampshire-dining-room-1760-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseA36: California Living Room, 1850-1875 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929499/a36-california-living-room-1850-1875-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licenseA28: South Carolina Drawing Room, 1775-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929379/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseStudio Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18425003/studio-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseE-20: French Library of the Louis XV Period, c. 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929495/photo-image-person-book-woodFree Image from public domain licenseThe cursed king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664552/the-cursed-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA8: Massachusetts Bedroom, c. 1801 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929354/a8-massachusetts-bedroom-1801-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512830/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA7: New Hampshire Entrance Hall, 1799 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929413/a7-new-hampshire-entrance-hall-1799-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10726598/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA14: Pennsylvania Drawing Room, 1834-36 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929298/a14-pennsylvania-drawing-room-1834-36-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769985/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA5: Massachusetts Drawing Room, 1768 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929345/a5-massachusetts-drawing-room-1768-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred greenhouse backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161312/editable-blurred-greenhouse-backdropView licenseA17: Pennsylvania Kitchen, 1752 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929496/a17-pennsylvania-kitchen-1752-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA1: Massachusetts Living Room and Kitchen, 1675-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929293/photo-image-wood-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred modern house backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163364/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView licenseA29: South Carolina Ballroom, 1775-1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929457/a29-south-carolina-ballroom-1775-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384534/easter-sunday-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA10: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1795 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929385/a10-massachusetts-dining-room-1795-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural styles Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221617/architectural-styles-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseA18: Shaker Living Room, c. 1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929276/a18-shaker-living-room-1800-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license